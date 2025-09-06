TIFF 2025: Photos from the red carpet

The Toronto International Film Festival is underway and dozens of A-list celebrities have come to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres.

The festival is celebrating its fiftieth edition this year and it includes an official selection of 291 movies from some of the world’s leading filmmakers.

Stars like Charli XCX, Sydney Sweeney, Channing Tatum and Jamie Lee Curtis have already been spotted in the city.

Below are some photos from the red carpet.

Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers remarks at the premiere of “John Candy: I Like Me” at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Thursday, September 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Sydney Sweeney poses for photographs as she walks red carpet at the premiere of “Christy” at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Friday, September 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 05: Channing Tatum attends the RBC Hosted Variety Cover Party at RBC House during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for RBC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 05: (L-R) Derek Cianfrance and Channing Tatum attend the RBC Hosted Variety Cover Party at RBC House during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for RBC)

J Balvin attends the premiere of “The Choral” at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 04: (L-R) Elle Fanning and Joachim Trier attend SENTIMENTAL VALUE cocktail party hosted at RBC House on September 04, 2025 during the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for RBC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 04: Stellan Skarsgård (C) attends SENTIMENTAL VALUE cocktail party hosted at RBC House on September 04, 2025 during the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for RBC)

Ben Foster and Shailene Woodley attend the Christy World Premiere hosted by Audi Canada and World Class during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo: George Pimentel)

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the premiere of “The Lost Bus” at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Musician and actor Paul Shaffer photographed on the red carpet for the film “You Had to Be There” during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Saleh Bakri holds up a Palestinian flag on the red carpet for “Palestine 36” at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, September 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

Saleh Bakri, left, and Karim Daoud Anaya hold up a Palestinian flag and a camera soaked in fake blood on the red carpet for “Palestine 36” at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, September 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

Zaid Ghazal is shown on the red carpet for “Palestine 36” at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Friday, September 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

America Ferrera attends the premiere of “The Lost Bus” at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Levi McConaughey (left) and Matthew McConaughey are photographed on the red carpet for the film “The Lost Bus” during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Matthew McConaughey, from left, America Ferrera, and director Paul Greengrass attend the premiere of “The Lost Bus” at the Princess of Wales Theatre during the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in Toronto. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Actor Matthew McConaughey and his mother, Kay, are photographed on the red carpet for the film “The Lost Bus” during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Actor Eugene Levy is photographed on the red carpet for the film “You Had to Be There” during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Actor Victor Garber, left to right, actress Valda Aviks, director Nick Davis, musician and actor Paul Shaffer, actor Eugene Levy and executive producer Judd Apatow are photographed on the red carpet for the film “You Had to Be There” during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Actor Victor Garber is photographed on the red carpet for the film “You Had to Be There” during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

Gillian Berrie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Nabil Elouahabi, David Mackenzie, and Sam Worthington pose for a photo on the red carpet at the premiere of “Fuze” at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto on Friday, September 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey