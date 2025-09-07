Health officials declare ‘Queen of Canada’s’ compound a threat to public safety

Senior Investigative Officer with Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crimes Branch Ashley St. Germaine speaks during a press conference regarding an ongoing investigation in Richmound, Sask., in Regina, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Provincial officials in Saskatchewan say parts of a former school that was serving as a compound for the self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada” and her followers have been declared unfit for human habitation, and the residents have been ordered out. 

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says in an email that occupancy of the building in Richmound is prohibited under Section 22 of the Public Health Act, on the basis that the premises is a multi-person residence and is not connected to the municipal sewer system. 

The email says an order was issued for anyone who was currently occupying the building to vacate, although it notes the order covers the building only, and not trailers on the site.

Police arrested the group’s leader, Romana Didulo, property owner Ricky Manz and 14 others on Wednesday in the village west of Regina, after obtaining a search warrant to enter the site.

All of the group were later released, but Didulo and Manz were rearrested on Thursday after being accused of breaching a condition to not contact one another.

The health authority says anyone who violates the order faces fines of up to $75,000 on a first offence and $100 for each day the offence continues.

“Since the police action taken at the former school premises in Richmound, Sask., earlier this week, the SHA has been actively involved in assessing public health risk posed at the site, in cooperation with the Saskatchewan RCMP and municipal authorities,” the health authority email stated. 

“As of Friday September 5, 2025, SHA public health has gathered sufficient evidence regarding health concerns and compliance issues at this premises to determine there is a risk to public health safety.”

The authority said the order declaring the building, or parts of it, unfit for human habitation will remain in place until any deficiencies have been corrected to the satisfaction of a public health officer.

In an online video posted by the group Saturday, spokesperson Darlene Ondi, who appeared with Christopher Justin Maffenbeier, who was billed as “second prime minister of the kingdom of Canada,” said members were safe at a new location.

Ondi said the group were ordered to leave on Friday afternoon without any notice, and said they complied peacefully.

“It’s inhumane, it’s indecent, it’s unlawful,” she said.

Didulo and Manz are also accused of trying to intimidate a justice system participant earlier this year. Manz was arrested and charged in July with assaulting two police officers.

RCMP have said they obtained a search warrant after receiving a report that a person inside had a firearm. Officers seized 13 imitation semi-automatic handguns along with ammunition and electronic devices.

Many in Richmound have complained about the group being disruptive. In the summer, the village office closed its doors to the public outside prearranged appointments, citing harassment and intimidation towards staff.

