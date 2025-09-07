A WestJet flight from Toronto experienced a hard landing as it arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport in Saint Martin on Sunday afternoon.

Online footage from a plane spotter who witnessed the incident, appears to show the Boeing 737 aircraft making a harder than usual landing before skidding down the runway.

“Emergency services responded immediately, deploying foam as a precaution,” the airline wrote in a statement. “The aircraft’s slides were activated, and all guests and crew safely evacuated and were transported to the terminal.”

“All guests are accounted for and there are no reported injuries,” it added.

The airline says it is awaiting confirmation on the exact nature of the incident.

“WestJet is fully cooperating with local authorities and will provide additional updates as more information is available,” it said.

The flight departed Toronto at 8:42 a.m. and arrived in Saint Martin at 1:29 p.m.