WestJet flight from Toronto experiences hard landing, skids on the runway in Saint Martin

Footage from a plane spotter shows a WestJet flight from Toronto as it experiences a hard landing upon arrival in Saint Martin on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (YouTube/SHOWME CARIBBEAN)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 7, 2025 5:07 pm.

Last Updated September 7, 2025 5:10 pm.

A WestJet flight from Toronto experienced a hard landing as it arrived at Princess Juliana International Airport in Saint Martin on Sunday afternoon.

Online footage from a plane spotter who witnessed the incident, appears to show the Boeing 737 aircraft making a harder than usual landing before skidding down the runway.

“Emergency services responded immediately, deploying foam as a precaution,” the airline wrote in a statement. “The aircraft’s slides were activated, and all guests and crew safely evacuated and were transported to the terminal.”

“All guests are accounted for and there are no reported injuries,” it added.

The airline says it is awaiting confirmation on the exact nature of the incident.

“WestJet is fully cooperating with local authorities and will provide additional updates as more information is available,” it said.

The flight departed Toronto at 8:42 a.m. and arrived in Saint Martin at 1:29 p.m.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police investigating after 3 homes in Vaughan were targeted by gunfire

Police in York Region say three homes in the east end of Vaughan were targeted by gunfire over the weekend. Officers were initially called to a residence near Farrell Road and Via Romano Boulevard,...

7m ago

Mohamad Fakih doubles down on calls to strip him of Order of Canada over social media post

Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur Mohamad Fakih is doubling down on a social media post he shared in which he stated that anyone who continues to support Israel and its actions does not uphold human or Canadian...

5h ago

Parkside speed camera cut down for 7th time in less than a year

One of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras has been vandalized again. The camera located along Parkside Drive was cut down at some point overnight. Toronto police say they have...

6m ago

Male cyclist struck and killed north of Newmarket

A male cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in East Gwillimbury early Sunday morning. Police in York Region say the crash occurred at Highway 11 and Morning Sideroad just before 1 a.m. The...

4h ago

Top Stories

Police investigating after 3 homes in Vaughan were targeted by gunfire

Police in York Region say three homes in the east end of Vaughan were targeted by gunfire over the weekend. Officers were initially called to a residence near Farrell Road and Via Romano Boulevard,...

7m ago

Mohamad Fakih doubles down on calls to strip him of Order of Canada over social media post

Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur Mohamad Fakih is doubling down on a social media post he shared in which he stated that anyone who continues to support Israel and its actions does not uphold human or Canadian...

5h ago

Parkside speed camera cut down for 7th time in less than a year

One of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras has been vandalized again. The camera located along Parkside Drive was cut down at some point overnight. Toronto police say they have...

6m ago

Male cyclist struck and killed north of Newmarket

A male cyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in East Gwillimbury early Sunday morning. Police in York Region say the crash occurred at Highway 11 and Morning Sideroad just before 1 a.m. The...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Mohamad Fakih pushes back on calls to strip him of Order of Canada

Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur Mohamad Fakih pushes back on calls to strip him of his Order of Canada following a social media post, which stated that anyone who continues to support Israel and its actions does not uphold human or Canadian values.

5h ago

0:37
Parkside Drive speed camera cut down once again

One of Toronto's most profitable speed enforcement cameras has been vandalized again. The camera on Parkside Drive was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year.

6h ago

2:16
Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy discuss new movie ‘Sacrifice’

CityNews’ Entertainment Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with the star-stuffed cast about their new satirical action-comedy ‘Sacrifice’.

5h ago

2:56
Israeli orders evacuation of Gaza City

The Israeli army has ordered Palestinians in Gaza City to evacuate to the south. As Karling Donoghue reports, this comes on the 700th day of war.

18m ago

2:46
South Korean leaders respond to Hyundai ICE raid in Georgia

South Korean officials are vowing an 'all-out effort' to help the more than 300 South Korean nationals detained by ICE agents at a Hyundai plant in rural Georgia. Karling Donoghue reports.

More Videos