Canada’s transportation safety board to investigate St. Maarten WestJet hard landing

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is sending a team of investigators to the Caribbean island of St. Maarten to investigate the rough landing of a WestJet plane yesterday.

The safety board says it will gather information and assess what happened to flight WS2276 from Toronto that experienced a hard landing upon arrival at Princess Juliana International Airport at around 1 p.m. ET.

The airport said in a statement Sunday that 164 people were on board the WestJet Boeing 737-800 and three of them were taken for medical assessment after a safe evacuation.

It said contact with the runway caused damage to the plane’s right wing and a video the airport published online appeared to show collapsed landing gear on the right side.

Flights in and out of the airport were halted following the hard landing, with passengers advised to reach out to their airline for changes and rescheduling.

The airport says a WestJet recovery team is working to remove the plane from the runway and expects it to be removed by this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2025.

