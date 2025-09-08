Congo army accused of opening fire on protesters and killing at least 3 people

By Justin Kabumba And Ruth Alonga, The Associated Press

Posted September 8, 2025 12:36 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2025 12:55 pm.

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Unarmed protesters in eastern Congo who accused a military officer of supporting Rwanda-backed rebels became the targets of gunfire Monday that left at least three people dead, witnesses and the regional governor said.

Witnesses belonging to a militia and a civil society group participating in the protest in the city of Uvira in South Kivu province said members of Congo’s military opened fire on the protesters and killed at least four of them and injured seven.

But South Kivu Gov. Jean-Jacques Purusi Sadiki said the regional government’s death toll so far was three, with five people wounded. He said the victims were “unarmed protesters,” and gave his condolences to victims, but he declined to say who had opened fire.

The protesters accused Gen. Olivier Gasita, a commander recently deployed to the city by the Congolese military, of supporting the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels and demanded his removal. Gen. Gasita denied the allegation and urged the locals to “remain united behind the institutions” of the government.

Marafiki Masimango said his civil society group in Uvira organized a march on Gasita’s hotel with a document calling for the officer’s resignation. Members of the Walazendo militia group, which often fights alongside Congolese forces, joined the demonstration.

“We marched and the population responded positively to our call,” Masimango said, adding that he was shocked to see that “soldiers shot at people.” He said at least four people were killed and seven injured.

Walazendo spokesman Byaduniya Alexis told the AP that the victims were killed by the military officer’s bodyguards.

“His bodyguards were afraid of the march when they were delivering the memo, believing they would be attacked at the hotel. So they fired directly at the people,” Alexis said.

In comments to the AP, Gov. Sadiki appealed for calm and unity among Congolese citizens, and said that any reports that the army and Wazalendo were in conflict were false.

“I wanted to offer my sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” Sadiki said. “I can say that, for the time being, we will do everything possible to ensure that this kind of thing cannot happen again.”

He added that “any division between us in our towns not yet occupied by the enemy” would benefit the M23 and their backers in Rwanda.

The conflict in eastern Congo has been complicated by the presence of more than a hundred militant groups fighting in a complex web of interests and shifting allegiances.

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group is the strongest adversary of the Congolese government, and it has taken key cities since its lightning advance in January. Thousands of people have died since the conflict erupted again, according to several rights groups.

Gasita has called anti-government protesters the result of “Rwandan poison.” On Saturday he said : “We must focus on what matters, remain united behind the institutions of the republic. And then, the final victory will be Congolese.”

Justin Kabumba And Ruth Alonga, The Associated Press

