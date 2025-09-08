Man arrested in Ajax stabbing

Durham Regional Police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in Ajax on Friday Sept. 5.

Investigators say the incident happened around 3:10 p.m. near Old Kingston Road and Elizabeth Street.

It’s alleged the suspect fled on foot prior to police arriving, while the victim was found suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre and is in stable condition. Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other.

After an investigation, police arrested a 31-year-old man from Ajax. His name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

The 31-year-old Ajax man is being charged with “aggravated assault, possess weapons dangerous and assault with a weapon,” according to the statement released by Durham police.

He was held for a bail hearing.