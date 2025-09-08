Multiple homes in East York evacuated as residential fire spreads

Multiple homes in East York were evacuated Monday evening after a residential fire spread to a surrounding house, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Yardley Avenue, just north of St. Clair Avenue just before 6:00 p.m.

Officials say the fire spread to a surrounding house, forcing the evacuation of multiple homes nearby. No injuries were reported.

Police and fire crews remain at the scene. Meanwhile, Yardley Avenue is closed between Victoria Park Avenue and Barron Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.