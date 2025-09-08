Suspect arrested after reports of armed man prompted shelter in place in Niagara Region

Niagara Regional Police Service sign is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 8, 2025 10:47 am.

Niagara Regional Police say a suspected armed man who was on the loose Monday morning has been arrested, ending a brief shelter in place request.

Niagara police first issued a public alert just after 9 a.m. about an armed man believed to be driving a white 2009 Ford Ranger in the area of Concession Road 2 and Centre Road in West Lincoln.

He was described as white, 38 years old and around six feet tall with a beard and shaggy hair.

Police said they had reason to believe he was armed, but didn’t elaborate on what kind of weapon he may have been carrying.

At some point, police believe he ditched the vehicle and was on foot. That led police to ask the public to avoid the area around Caistorville and Bismark roads near Highway 20 in West Lincoln.

Residents were also asked to shelter in place and lock their doors and vehicles.

At around 10:30 a.m. police said the man was in custody and there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

It’s not clear yet if he was found in possession of a weapon, or what possible charges he could be facing.

