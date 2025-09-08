Ontario education minister taking aim at school board chair, eyes axing trustee role

The supervisors appointed by Ontario’s education minister to take control of several school boards are poring over the expenses of trustees and some are finding what the minister describes as questionable receipts.

Paul Calandra told radio station NewsTalk1010 recently that expenses filed by Toronto Catholic District School Board Chair Markus de Domenico are a “shining example” of why he is making reforms to school board governance.

The Canadian Press has seen some of the receipts, including for a $145 Apple watch band, a $15 milkshake, and a 3 a.m. McDonald’s order.

De Domenico says Calandra is zeroing in on his expenses in particular because he has been outspoken against what he calls the minister’s moves to silence trustees’ — and therefore parents’ — voices.

De Domenico says he does not have an office and will therefore expense food or drink items such as the milkshake or coffee at Tim Hortons to meet there with parents and hear their concerns.

Calandra announced on the last day of school in June that the province was taking control of four more school boards — having put the Thames Valley District School Board under supervision in the spring — due to “mismanagement.”

He signalled at the time that there would be more to come, saying a broader rethink of school board governance was required, and in recent weeks he has appeared to have sharpened his focus on the role of trustees.

Calandra has said he can’t see ever handing the boards currently under supervision back to trustees and he is also looking closely at eliminating the position of trustee entirely.