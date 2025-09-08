Ontario Liberals’ election focus on health care missed the mark, campaign review says

Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie speaks on stage at her campaign headquarters during the Ontario provincial election in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 8, 2025 2:01 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2025 3:19 pm.

Ontario Liberals say in a report looking back at their performance in this year’s provincial election that their campaign’s focus on health care and a family doctor shortage did not resonate with voters, who were more focused on affordability.

The party increased its seat total from nine to 14 and regained official party status in the legislature, but it failed to win the election or even form the Official Opposition, and Leader Bonnie Crombie did not win her own seat.

While there were some successes, the party compiled a campaign debrief to look at areas for improvement after talking to more than 1,200 people, including candidates, campaign managers and party members.

The platform was one area of complaint for many who participated in the review, including from local campaigns.

“While the central platform’s focus on health-care was grounded in pre-campaign focus group testing, many candidates and campaign managers found that voters were more focused on affordability and economic uncertainty,” the party review said. 

“There was a common sentiment that available messaging — particularly around access to doctors — did not align with the issues that resonated most with voters during the short campaign period.”

While Crombie’s campaign focused on a family doctor shortage, Premier Doug Ford’s campaign focused almost exclusively on the fight against U.S. President Donald Trump and tariffs. Ford’s Progressive Conservatives won a third straight majority government with 80 seats. 

Many participants in the Liberal review said there was a lack of a clear answer to the question, “Why should I vote for Bonnie?” and there was not enough to differentiate the Liberals from the NDP or Progressive Conservatives. As well, not enough was done to define Ford, they said.

“Despite a record marked by policy reversals, scandal, and underperformance, he was able to present himself as a steady hand in uncertain times,” the report said. 

“We did not sufficiently challenge this narrative or connect his actions to the instability and economic anxiety Ontarians were experiencing.”

Fundraising was cited as a strong point, with the party able to pay off its 2022 election debt well ahead of the 2025 campaign and still spend $12 million during this election. But the party should look to spend $15 million in the next campaign, the report said.

The review recommends the party keep areas such as fundraising and volunteer co-ordination ramped up between election campaigns, in order to be better prepared for the next one.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Private Mississauga college fighting to stay open

A year ago, the halls of Biztech College, located inside a large Mississauga office complex were buzzing with student activity enrolled in various programs. Today, classrooms and training labs are largely...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Scarborough-Rouge Park voters will head to the polls for Ward 25 by-election later this month

A by-election campaign is underway to replace former Scarborough-Rouge Park Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Ward 25. Election day will be held on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, with polls open from 10 a.m....

45m ago

'Something ain't right': Streamer captures WestJet plane hard landing in St. Maarten

A St. Maarten-based live streamer and ex-airplane mechanic says he's never witnessed something as disruptive as the hard landing of a WestJet plane that shut down the runway at the Caribbean island's iconic...

37m ago

Suspect arrested after reports of armed man prompted shelter in place in Niagara Region

Niagara Regional Police say a suspected armed man who was on the loose Monday morning has been arrested, ending a brief shelter in place request. Niagara police first issued a public alert just after...

4h ago

Top Stories

Private Mississauga college fighting to stay open

A year ago, the halls of Biztech College, located inside a large Mississauga office complex were buzzing with student activity enrolled in various programs. Today, classrooms and training labs are largely...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Scarborough-Rouge Park voters will head to the polls for Ward 25 by-election later this month

A by-election campaign is underway to replace former Scarborough-Rouge Park Councillor Jennifer McKelvie in Ward 25. Election day will be held on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, with polls open from 10 a.m....

45m ago

'Something ain't right': Streamer captures WestJet plane hard landing in St. Maarten

A St. Maarten-based live streamer and ex-airplane mechanic says he's never witnessed something as disruptive as the hard landing of a WestJet plane that shut down the runway at the Caribbean island's iconic...

37m ago

Suspect arrested after reports of armed man prompted shelter in place in Niagara Region

Niagara Regional Police say a suspected armed man who was on the loose Monday morning has been arrested, ending a brief shelter in place request. Niagara police first issued a public alert just after...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:10
Private Mississauga college fighting penalties from Ontario government

The president of a private college, Speakers Corner has reported on before, is speaking out after being ordered to reimburse tuition for students enrolled in a program that lost accreditation.

2h ago

0:34
WestJet flight experiences 'hard landing,' leaving a trail of smoke

A WestJet flight from Toronto experienced a 'hard landing' when arriving in St. Maarten as footage shows the plane hitting the runaway leaving a trail of smoke behind.

5h ago

2:21
Russia launches largest air strike of the war onto Kyiv

Russia sent more than 800 missiles and drones to Ukraine Sunday, killing 3 people and striking a government building. Karling Donoghue details the attack and the condemnation from Ukrainian officials.

12h ago

2:54
Yemen's Houthis renew strikes on Israel as Israeli troops continue to pound Gaza City

Yemen's Houthi militants are claiming responsibility for a strike on Israel's Ramon airport that injured two people. Karling Donoghue takes a look and details Israel's ongoing offensive in Gaza City.

12h ago

2:33
Parkside drive speed camera cut down for a 7th time

Rhianne Campbell spoke with residents who say they are frustrated with the city's lack of action on the Parkside drive redesign project.

21h ago

More Videos