What is the world entitled to know about the president’s health?

President Donald Trump point to a G20 Miami 2026 poster as he speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Sept. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 8, 2025 7:50 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2025 7:52 am.

Woodrow Wilson’s hidden stroke. Theodore Roosevelt’s hidden wheelchair. John F. Kennedy’s chronic back pain. There is a historical tendency to obscure the health problems of American presidents from public view.

But justifiable questions surrounding how far loyal aides and the White House will go to conceal the full picture of the president’s health – and the media’s role in uncovering it – are increasingly being raised following former president Joe Biden’s medical decline.

Washington journalists find themselves grappling yet again with the fair, but sensitive issue, after unfounded speculation about President Donald Trump’s health – and impending death – recently spread online.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by American author, presidential historian and journalist Garrett Graff to discuss how the president’s health should be covered in an age as volatile as now.

