Federal government says it has found almost 500 ways to cut red tape

President of the Treasury Board Shafqat Ali rises during question period in House of Commons on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Transparency advocates are calling on Ali and Prime Minister Mark Carney to order an independent review of the information access system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted September 8, 2025 1:33 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2025 1:57 pm.

The federal government says it has found almost 500 ways to streamline regulations and cut costs through a 60-day red tape review exercise.

Departments and agencies have published reports identifying measures to make them more efficient and eliminate complicated or redundant regulations or processes.

Examples include a Canada Border Services Agency proposal to end the rule requiring that international transiting travellers be examined by the agency before making their way to their departing flight.

Transport Canada is looking to introduce rules for transporting certain low-risk dangerous goods by drone, while the Department of National Defence says it plans to streamline the Canadian Armed Forces grievance system.

Treasury Board President Shafqat Ali launched the red tape review in early July by asking ministers to review regulations in their portfolios.

Ali says a federal Red Tape Reduction Office, under the Treasury Board, will continue to work with stakeholders and regulators to move forward with the proposed initiatives.

