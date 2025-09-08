Delays expected on Queen Street West after tractor-trailer crashes into bus shelter

Commuters will see delays on Queen Street West and Dufferin Street after a tractor-trailer slammed into a bus shelter on Monday morning.

Police say the incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m.

As a result, all lanes eastbound and northbound lanes are fully blocked on Queen Street West and Dufferin Street. Street cars in all directions are unable to pass until the scene is cleared.

Toronto paramedics confirm there were no passengers injured inside the bus, and the driver of the tractor-trailer was also uninjured. One person from a different vehicle has minor injuries.