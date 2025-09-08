Freight train slams into a bus outside Mexico City and kills at least 8 people

The accident took place in the town of Atlacomulco. (Google Maps)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 8, 2025 12:22 pm.

Last Updated September 8, 2025 1:40 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A freight train slammed into a double-deck bus northwest of Mexico City early Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring 45, authorities said.

The accident took place in an industrial area of warehouses and factories in the town of Atlacomulco, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Mexico City.

The state of Mexico’s civil defense agency said via X that authorities were still working at the site of the accident. The bus from the Herradura de Plata line was ripped apart by the collision. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities did not immediately give details about how the accident occurred, but one video circulated on social platforms showed the bus in heavy traffic slowly moving across the train tracks when the fast-moving train suddenly appeared out of frame, ramming the bus at its midpoint. The train’s momentum carried the bus down the tracks and out of frame.

There were no visible crossing gates or other signals. Just prior to the crash cars could be seen crossing the tracks as traffic advanced.

Cars going in the other direction stopped crossing the tracks at the time the bus drove onto them, though a motorcycle scooted across seconds before the crash. The train hit the passenger side of the bus.

Another video showed the bus at rest to the side of the tracks. The roof of the bus was gone and people could be seen moving on the top level as the train slowed to a stop.

A woman could be heard crying, “Help me, help me.”

The Associated Press

