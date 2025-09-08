York police say man convicted of sex with minor cut off ankle monitor, fled while awaiting sentencing

York Regional Police investigators are trying to track down a man who was convicted of having sex with a minor, but allegedly cut off his ankle monitor and fled before he was sentenced.

Chengyuan Chad Li, 27, of Markham, was convicted last May of obtaining sexual services for consideration under 18, and fail to comply with a judicial release order.

The court heard that he attended an address in the area of Don Mills Road and Parkway Forest Drive in June 2023, and engaged in sexual activity with the victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time.

While awaiting sentencing, Li was placed on a GPS ankle monitor device.

“On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, while awaiting sentencing, the suspect cut off his ankle monitor device,” a York police release states.

On August 14, while at large, he was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.

“Police have been unable to locate him and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Investigators are releasing his image and are appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.”

Li now faces new charges of fail to comply with a judicial release order and mischief under $5000.

“The accused is encouraged to seek legal advice and turn himself in,” YRP added. “Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to him may be subject to criminal charges.”