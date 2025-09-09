As support for immigration wanes, survey says optimism key to retaining immigrants

OTTAWA — As the political debate over immigration heats up again, a group that works to support newcomers says immigrants need a sense of both belonging and optimism to convince them to stay.

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship published a survey of roughly 5,000 immigrants today focused on how Canada can retain newcomers.

Political debate on immigration is ramping up, with both Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and B.C. Premier David Eby calling for the termination of the temporary foreign worker program due to high youth unemployment.

Public opinion on immigration seems to be shifting, with recent polls — including the government’s own research — suggesting more Canadians now believe too many people are coming here.

Daniel Bernhard, CEO of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, says that even those who oppose increased immigration should support retaining immigrants so that they don’t need to be replaced in the workforce.

A November 2024 study from the institute found that one in five immigrants ultimately leave Canada in the long term.

