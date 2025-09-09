As support for immigration wanes, survey says optimism key to retaining immigrants

Applicants recite the Oath of Citizenship as they become new Canadians at a citizenship ceremony in Ottawa, Thursday, March 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2025 11:48 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2025 12:07 pm.

OTTAWA — As the political debate over immigration heats up again, a group that works to support newcomers says immigrants need a sense of both belonging and optimism to convince them to stay.

The Institute for Canadian Citizenship published a survey of roughly 5,000 immigrants today focused on how Canada can retain newcomers.

Political debate on immigration is ramping up, with both Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and B.C. Premier David Eby calling for the termination of the temporary foreign worker program due to high youth unemployment.

Public opinion on immigration seems to be shifting, with recent polls — including the government’s own research — suggesting more Canadians now believe too many people are coming here.

Daniel Bernhard, CEO of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship, says that even those who oppose increased immigration should support retaining immigrants so that they don’t need to be replaced in the workforce.

A November 2024 study from the institute found that one in five immigrants ultimately leave Canada in the long term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.

David Baxter, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Several Toronto speed cameras found cut down Tuesday morning

Multiple speed cameras across the city were found knocked down overnight. This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year. The...

40m ago

Pedestrian struck by transit bus in Brampton

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a transit bus in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of The Gore Road and Queen Street East just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The...

11m ago

Israeli strike targets Hamas leaders in US-allied Qatar as they weigh Gaza ceasefire proposal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas' leadership in Qatar on Tuesday as they considered a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The strike on the territory...

5m ago

Farm Boy near Yonge and Eglinton closed temporarily for failing DineSafe inspection

The Farm Boy location near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue has been closed by the City of Toronto for failing a DineSafe inspection on Monday. According to the City's website, the location at 2149...

1h ago

Top Stories

Several Toronto speed cameras found cut down Tuesday morning

Multiple speed cameras across the city were found knocked down overnight. This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year. The...

40m ago

Pedestrian struck by transit bus in Brampton

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a transit bus in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of The Gore Road and Queen Street East just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The...

11m ago

Israeli strike targets Hamas leaders in US-allied Qatar as they weigh Gaza ceasefire proposal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas' leadership in Qatar on Tuesday as they considered a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The strike on the territory...

5m ago

Farm Boy near Yonge and Eglinton closed temporarily for failing DineSafe inspection

The Farm Boy location near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue has been closed by the City of Toronto for failing a DineSafe inspection on Monday. According to the City's website, the location at 2149...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Four big premieres light up Toronto's red carpet Monday

The Toronto International Film Festival rolled into day five Monday kicking off week two of the festival with four star studded red carpets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

11h ago

2:38
Black students face racism and academic hurdles: two new studies

Two separate studies out of the University of Toronto found Black students in the TDSB face racism and academic barriers. Michelle Mackey reports on the findings, consequences and possible solutions.

12h ago

2:47
TIFF 50 celebrates Indigenous film

This year, the largest lineup of Indigenous films is screening at TIFF. From scripted to documentary, Indigenous filmmakers bring authentic stories to life on screen.

17h ago

2:09
Palestinian gunmen kill 6 people in shooting attack on Jerusalem bus stop

Six people were killed after Palestinian gunmen opened fire on a crowded bus stop in Jerusalem Monday. Erica Natividad with more on what Israeli officials are calling a terror attack.

18h ago

3:10
Private Mississauga college fighting penalties from Ontario government

The president of a private college, Speakers Corner has reported on before, is speaking out after being ordered to reimburse tuition for students enrolled in a program that lost accreditation.

23h ago

More Videos