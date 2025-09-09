Bill Daly: NHL expects decision on Hockey Canada five ‘in the relatively near future’

Carter Hart leaves the courthouse in London, Ont. on Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

By Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2025 2:17 pm.

Last Updated September 9, 2025 4:04 pm.

LAS VEGAS — NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly says he expects a decision soon from the league on the status of five former Hockey Canada players acquitted at trial in a high-profile sexual assault case.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote were acquitted July 24 in London, Ont. McLeod was also acquitted of a separate charge of being a party to the offence of sexual assault.

The ruling, which was handed down more than seven years after the encounter in a hotel room at the heart of the case, capped off a complex trial that captured attention across Canada and renewed conversations about consent and hockey culture.

The NHL said following the decision that the players remain ineligible to suit up in the league while it reviews the findings. That declaration was denounced by the NHL Players’ Association at the time, while Hockey Canada said the five athletes remain suspended from all its sanctioned programming.

Daly didn’t provide an update Tuesday when speaking to a small group of reporters at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour in Las Vegas, but said he anticipates there will be “a decision at some point in the relatively near future.”

Daly added the NHL takes “the matter very seriously, and that’s why it’s still under review.”

The case centred on an encounter that took place in the early hours of June 19, 2018, when many members of that year’s podium-topping world junior hockey team were in London for a series of events celebrating their gold-medal performance.

The players were charged in February 2024.

Hart was a star goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers, but hasn’t played since the 2023-24 season. McLeod, a centre, and Foot, a defenceman, were members of the New Jersey Devils. Dube was a centre with the Calgary Flames, while Alex Formenton was a winger with the Ottawa Senators.

McLeod has spent the last two seasons playing in the Russian-based KHL, while Dube and Foote were part of the circuit in 2024-25. Court documents showed Formenton had retired, but he recently signed on in Switzerland’s top league after also playing there in 2022-23 and 2023-24

OLYMPIC PREP

Daly was asked at the league’s media tour about arena construction ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics in Italy as the NHL prepares to return to the Games following a 12-year hiatus.

“The arena is not done,” Daly said. “It’s being worked on diligently, is what I last heard. I do think some of the dynamics with the contractor and subcontractors have changed in a positive way that has created more progress on the building from a timeline perspective.”

He added the organizing committee is expected to have access to the facility as early as the end of next month.

“They also have a test event that is scheduled for December, which will be more hockey-related and less fan-related,” Daly said. “They’re not going to be prepared to host a full building of spectators. It’ll basically be operational people and the on-ice participants.

“We’ll find out in early December how far away we are.”

DECENTRALIZED DRAFT

Daly confirmed the NHL will hold another decentralized draft following June’s first attempt.

The event drew heavy outside criticism for a glacial first-round, but he said teams were largely happy with the process.

“While it wasn’t as overwhelming a vote as it was the first time we asked, it was still a strong majority (that) wanted to have a decentralized draft,” Daly said. “It was the first time we’ve done it, so from a production standpoint, I think there are going to be significant changes.

“It’s not going to be a 4 1/2 hour first round.”

DRESS CODE

The new collective bargaining agreement signed between the league and union will see dress-code rules relaxed for players.

Daly said changing the rules around what NHLers can wear when the arrive at arenas for games wasn’t as big an assist for the league as it was for select teams.

“Some clubs feel like they should have the ability to decide how players appear (in) the workplace,” he said. “But with respect to those clubs, the ones I’ve heard from, they understand. I don’t think it was a major issue.

“Not as big an issue as fitness testing, for instance.”

Fitness testing at NHL training camps will no longer be permitted following the 2025-26 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press







Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cutdown controversy: Ford 'dead against' speed cameras, but Chow says without them more will die

Reacting to news that at least 16 speed cameras were cut down across Toronto overnight, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow had markedly different reactions. Ford said he was "dead...

59m ago

16 Toronto speed cameras found cut down Tuesday morning, police release images of Parkside suspects

At least 16 speed cameras across the city were found knocked down overnight. This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year. The...

1h ago

Canada's Wonderland introduces chaperone policy for Halloween Haunt

Canada's Wonderland has introduced a chaperone policy ahead of their annual Halloween Haunt this October. The policy requires all minors, considered to be guests 15 years old or younger, must be accompanied...

6m ago

Creepy or creative? "Dollhouse" for sale in Richmond Hill

A heritage house for sale in the Mill Pond neighbourhood of Richmond Hill is getting a lot of attention but not because of its coveted location. If you look closely at the photos of 117 Lucas Street...

1h ago

Top Stories

Cutdown controversy: Ford 'dead against' speed cameras, but Chow says without them more will die

Reacting to news that at least 16 speed cameras were cut down across Toronto overnight, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow had markedly different reactions. Ford said he was "dead...

59m ago

16 Toronto speed cameras found cut down Tuesday morning, police release images of Parkside suspects

At least 16 speed cameras across the city were found knocked down overnight. This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year. The...

1h ago

Canada's Wonderland introduces chaperone policy for Halloween Haunt

Canada's Wonderland has introduced a chaperone policy ahead of their annual Halloween Haunt this October. The policy requires all minors, considered to be guests 15 years old or younger, must be accompanied...

6m ago

Creepy or creative? "Dollhouse" for sale in Richmond Hill

A heritage house for sale in the Mill Pond neighbourhood of Richmond Hill is getting a lot of attention but not because of its coveted location. If you look closely at the photos of 117 Lucas Street...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:35
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $17.60 per hour

The government of Ontario is set to implement the new minimum wage rate this October, as wages are set to increase to $17.60 per hour.

5h ago

0:49
Speed cameras are 'nothing but a tax grab,' Premier Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford denounced the use of speed cameras amid a string of vandalism incidents that have resulted in more than 30 cameras cut down over the past year.

6h ago

2:21
Four big premieres light up Toronto's red carpet Monday

The Toronto International Film Festival rolled into day five Monday kicking off week two of the festival with four star studded red carpets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

16h ago

2:38
Black students face racism and academic hurdles: two new studies

Two separate studies out of the University of Toronto found Black students in the TDSB face racism and academic barriers. Michelle Mackey reports on the findings, consequences and possible solutions.

17h ago

2:24
Travellers weigh in on ‘hard landing’ of WestJet flight in Sint Maarten

The Transportation Safety Board will investigate the WestJet flight that skidded onto the tarmac of a Sint Maarten airport over the weekend. Afua Baah speaks with travelers about how they feel hearing more aircraft- related incidents in the news.

19h ago

More Videos