Canada’s Wonderland introduces chaperone policy for Halloween Haunt

Canada’s Wonderland has introduced a chaperone policy ahead of their annual Halloween Haunt this October.

The policy requires all minors, considered to be guests 15 years old or younger, must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted and remain in the park.

Canada’s Wonderland is implementing the policy as of Friday, Sept. 26 and will be enforced from 6 p.m. on. The park adds they have the right to begin enforcing the policy earlier on any given day.

The chaperone can only accompany up to 10 guests per day and must stay with the minors during the entire visit.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Canada’s Wonderland,” read their statement. “We’re introducing this policy as a best practice in the industry, after seeing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior over the years at amusement parks and major entertainment venues.”

Those attending who are 16 years of age or older may be asked to show photo identification in order to verify their age and could be denied entry if they cannot.

Halloween Haunt begins on Sept. 26 and runs through to Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturdays. It’s also open Sundays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26 and Thursdays from Oct. 16 to Oct. 30.