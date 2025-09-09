Canada’s Wonderland introduces chaperone policy for Halloween Haunt

Halloween Haunt at Canada's Wonderland. Photo credit: Canada's Wonderland

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 9, 2025 4:35 pm.

Last Updated September 9, 2025 4:52 pm.

Canada’s Wonderland has introduced a chaperone policy ahead of their annual Halloween Haunt this October.

The policy requires all minors, considered to be guests 15 years old or younger, must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted and remain in the park.

Canada’s Wonderland is implementing the policy as of Friday, Sept. 26 and will be enforced from 6 p.m. on. The park adds they have the right to begin enforcing the policy earlier on any given day.

The chaperone can only accompany up to 10 guests per day and must stay with the minors during the entire visit.

“The safety of our guests and associates has always been our top priority at Canada’s Wonderland,” read their statement. “We’re introducing this policy as a best practice in the industry, after seeing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior over the years at amusement parks and major entertainment venues.”

Those attending who are 16 years of age or older may be asked to show photo identification in order to verify their age and could be denied entry if they cannot.

Halloween Haunt begins on Sept. 26 and runs through to Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturdays. It’s also open Sundays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 26 and Thursdays from Oct. 16 to Oct. 30.

Top Stories

Cutdown controversy: Ford 'dead against' speed cameras, but Chow says without them more will die

Reacting to news that at least 16 speed cameras were cut down across Toronto overnight, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow had markedly different reactions. Ford said he was "dead...

1h ago

16 Toronto speed cameras found cut down Tuesday morning, police release images of Parkside suspects

At least 16 speed cameras across the city were found knocked down overnight. This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year. The...

1h ago

Creepy or creative? "Dollhouse" for sale in Richmond Hill

A heritage house for sale in the Mill Pond neighbourhood of Richmond Hill is getting a lot of attention but not because of its coveted location. If you look closely at the photos of 117 Lucas Street...

1h ago

Hamilton police arrest third suspect in shooting death of Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton police have announced a third arrest in the death of 21-year-old international student Harsimrat Randhawa who was shot in April while standing near a bus stop. On September 8, Hamilton and...

4h ago

