Creepy or creative? “Dollhouse” for sale in Richmond Hill

A heritage house for sale in the Mill Pond neighbourhood of Richmond Hill is getting a lot of attention but not because of its coveted location.

If you look closely at the photos of 117 Lucas Street on Realtor.ca you’ll see eyes looking back at you!

Roddie Saunders with Century 21 Heritage Group set up more than a dozen handmade dolls in the two-bedroom, one-bathroom bungalow. Some are sitting on doll-sized furniture while others are posed throughout the rest of the home including one sitting on the edge of the bathtub.

Doll heritage home for sale in Richmond Hill. (Courtesy: Wylie Ford)

Saunders tells 680 NewsRadio he did it as a tribute to the previous owner.

“I get it. There’s movies out there that have those dolls and people get a little creeped out by them but I did it as an homage to the late owner. It was her creations. She was an artist and she did all the paintings in the house as well as the dolls. They all just happened to be in the house and I decided to place them around to create something fun, unique and whimsical to see if it could attract people to see the home.”

Doll heritage home for sale in Richmond Hill. (Courtesy: Wylie Ford)

His plan seems to be working with nearly 57,000 views since it was first posted online 14 days ago.

“Hopefully we’ll find someone that is looking for a heritage home that they’re willing to put the money into it and get it to where it needs to be and make it a home for themselves. The late owner’s sister is looking for a buyer who will have the inspiration to restore this home to its former glory. The property needs a lot of TLC to get there which is reflected in the price.”

Doll heritage home for sale in Richmond Hill. (Courtesy: Wylie Ford)

It’s listed at $899,000.

Saunders says the heritage plaque near the front door dates the house back to 1873 but the land registry date is 1850.