Cutdown controversy: Ford ‘dead against’ speed cameras, but Chow says without them more will die

Reacting to news that at least 16 speed cameras were cut down across Toronto overnight, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow had markedly different reactions.

Ford said he was “dead against” the cameras.

Chow said without them, you could end up dead.

“Speed kills,” Chow said during an update at City Hall Tuesday.

“I’ve consoled mothers, I’ve consoled widows, I’ve gone to memorials. So we do know speed kills.”

Discussing the issue at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, Ford hinted that his government could take action to get rid of the contentious cameras.

“This is nothing but a tax grab,” he said.

“Hopefully the cities will get rid of them … or I’m going to help them get rid of them very shortly.”

Chow, while avoiding a war of words, disagreed with his stance.

“I will let the premier make his own decisions, what I do know is there is clear evidence that the speed cameras slow cars down and when cars obey the traffic laws we save lives.

“One death, one serious injury, is too much. I can give you numbers, but it’s not numbers, these are lives and one death caused by speeding is too many.”

During her appeal, Chow frequently cited a study released in 2023 by researchers from SickKids Hospital and Toronto Metropolitan University that found drivers slowed down in 80 per cent of the camera zones. There was also an overall reduction of 45 per cent in the proportion of people speeding, and an overall decrease of about seven kilometres an hour.

The CAA also released a study conducted last March that found the cameras were changing drivers’ behaviour — notably, slowing it down.

“Seventy-three per cent of drivers said they slow down when they approach the cameras,” Michael Stewart, Community Relations Consultant at CAA South Central Ontario said upon the study’s release last July.

‘Not a joke’: Chow

Mayor Chow also warned the perpetrator or perpetrators of the recent cut-downs that their behaviour “is not a joke” saying the maximum penalty for mischief over $5000 is 10 years in prison.

“I expect the police to do what they can to bring the criminals to justice,” she added.

She also said the culprits could have blood on their hands should tragedy strike while the cameras are down.

“If one of those cameras are missing and people are speeding and someone gets hit, by gosh…then that person is responsible because the camera is down.”

“Don’t speed then you won’t get a ticket. If you’re breaking the law there has to be consequences. Lawlessness in my book, is not a way to run a city.”

Reacting to Ford’s claim that the cameras are a cash grab, Chow barked back “What are we grabbing?”

“We’re grabbing people that are doing illegal things … and if they hit someone they’re going to cause death and destruction.”

Chow also added that repairing the cameras doesn’t cost the city any money, as they are maintained by a third party.

“It does not cost the city any extra dollars but that’s not the point,” she said.

“The point is that during the time that it takes for us to replace it, cars may be speeding at that point what if they hit someone? What if that person dies?”