Del Toro says ‘Frankenstein’ is alive thanks to decades of Toronto film crew loyalty

Guillermo Del Toro arrives on the red carpet for "Frankenstein" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2025 6:15 pm.

Last Updated September 9, 2025 8:45 pm.

After enduring what he calls “the worst shoot of my life” in the 1990s, Guillermo del Toro says Toronto restored his faith in filmmaking — a bond that led him to bring his decades-in-the-making “Frankenstein” to the city.

The Oscar-winning director premiered his take on Mary Shelley’s 1818 Gothic classic in North America on Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival, in the very city where much of it was filmed.

“I threw my back out, so I was in a little bit of pain, but I was more in joy. I loved the reception. The audience was so warm,” del Toro said in an interview on Tuesday.

The film stars Oscar Isaac as tormented scientist Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the monster he creates, and features sprawling, custom-built sets shot largely on Toronto soundstages.

Although del Toro has filmed in Prague, Hungary, Spain and beyond, he said he made “a very, very careful” decision to shoot “Frankenstein” in Toronto, trusting the city’s skilled crews to deliver.

“I don’t think I’ve ever encountered craftsmanship that I can trust and rely on artistically with wardrobe, set design, prop construction and decoration more than in Canada,” said the Mexican filmmaker.

“These are people I’ve selected and filtered and worked with through decades, and I know what they’re going to deliver. They always deliver excellence.”

The bond dates back to “Mimic,” his first Hollywood film, which was shot in Toronto in 1996. That horror production was marred by clashes with producer Bob Weinstein, he said, but the warmth of the crew sustained him.

“I was going through the worst shoot of my life and yet I was able to love the crew,” del Toro said.

“I remember particularly one day, it happened more than once, when I had a shouting match with Bob Weinstein and as soon as he left, the crew gave me a round of applause.”

Del Toro said that while he butted heads with Weinstein on the screenplay for “Mimic,” the film’s image construction and atmosphere was as good as anything he’s ever done.

“My relationship with the crew was optimum,” he said.

Tamara Deverell, his first assistant director on “Mimic,” continues to work with him on “Frankenstein,” along with roughly a dozen other camera operators and crew members who have stayed on through films including 2013’s “Pacific Rim” and 2017’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.”

In July, del Toro was given the key to the City of Toronto, recognizing the many films he’s made there over his nearly 40-year career.

For del Toro, Toronto is not just a backdrop but a filmmaking home.

“I love this city and I’ve felt really appreciated here since 1996,” he said.

“It’s just a city that loves film. I don’t know why, but Canadians have a difficult time praising Toronto. I don’t.”

“Frankenstein” hits select theatres on Oct. 17 before its Netflix release on Nov. 7.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada's Wonderland introduces chaperone policy for Halloween Haunt

Canada's Wonderland has introduced a chaperone policy ahead of their annual Halloween Haunt this October. The policy requires all minors, considered to be guests 15 years old or younger, must be accompanied...

4h ago

Cutdown controversy: Ford 'dead against' speed cameras, but Chow says without them more will die

Reacting to news that at least 16 speed cameras were cut down across Toronto overnight, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow had markedly different reactions. Ford said he was "dead...

5h ago

16 Toronto speed cameras found cut down Tuesday morning, police release images of Parkside suspects

At least 16 speed cameras across the city were found knocked down overnight. This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year. The...

5h ago

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment enters into partnership with Buffalo Bills

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment has partnered with the NFL's Buffalo Bills to help grow football in Canada. A joint statement released Tuesday by MLSE and the Bills said the aim of the partnership...

17m ago

Top Stories

Canada's Wonderland introduces chaperone policy for Halloween Haunt

Canada's Wonderland has introduced a chaperone policy ahead of their annual Halloween Haunt this October. The policy requires all minors, considered to be guests 15 years old or younger, must be accompanied...

4h ago

Cutdown controversy: Ford 'dead against' speed cameras, but Chow says without them more will die

Reacting to news that at least 16 speed cameras were cut down across Toronto overnight, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow had markedly different reactions. Ford said he was "dead...

5h ago

16 Toronto speed cameras found cut down Tuesday morning, police release images of Parkside suspects

At least 16 speed cameras across the city were found knocked down overnight. This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year. The...

5h ago

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment enters into partnership with Buffalo Bills

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment has partnered with the NFL's Buffalo Bills to help grow football in Canada. A joint statement released Tuesday by MLSE and the Bills said the aim of the partnership...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Investigation continues into man who died after being tasered by police

An autopsy is underway on a man who died in police custody shortly after being tasered inside a North York home on Sunday. Shauna Hunt has more on what we're learning about that incident and the overall use of tasers.

3h ago

0:56
Why this Richmond Hill 'dollhouse' is gaining attention on the market

The latest house on the market in the GTA is getting many eyes on it for its realtor's choice of display—by using its previous owner's homemade Victorian-style dolls as the face of the home.

5h ago

0:35
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $17.60 per hour

The government of Ontario is set to implement the new minimum wage rate this October, as wages are set to increase to $17.60 per hour.

9h ago

0:50
Toronto Farm Boy location shut down over several health hazards

A Toronto Farm Boy store located on Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue for several health hazards including failure to protect against 'harbouring pests'

10h ago

0:49
Speed cameras are 'nothing but a tax grab,' Premier Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford denounced the use of speed cameras amid a string of vandalism incidents that have resulted in more than 30 cameras cut down over the past year.

11h ago

More Videos