Del Toro says ‘Frankenstein’ is alive thanks to decades of Toronto film crew loyalty

After enduring what he calls “the worst shoot of my life” in the 1990s, Guillermo del Toro says Toronto restored his faith in filmmaking — a bond that led him to bring his decades-in-the-making “Frankenstein” to the city.

The Oscar-winning director premiered his take on Mary Shelley’s 1818 Gothic classic in North America on Monday at the Toronto International Film Festival, in the very city where much of it was filmed.

“I threw my back out, so I was in a little bit of pain, but I was more in joy. I loved the reception. The audience was so warm,” del Toro said in an interview on Tuesday.

The film stars Oscar Isaac as tormented scientist Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as the monster he creates, and features sprawling, custom-built sets shot largely on Toronto soundstages.

Although del Toro has filmed in Prague, Hungary, Spain and beyond, he said he made “a very, very careful” decision to shoot “Frankenstein” in Toronto, trusting the city’s skilled crews to deliver.

“I don’t think I’ve ever encountered craftsmanship that I can trust and rely on artistically with wardrobe, set design, prop construction and decoration more than in Canada,” said the Mexican filmmaker.

“These are people I’ve selected and filtered and worked with through decades, and I know what they’re going to deliver. They always deliver excellence.”

The bond dates back to “Mimic,” his first Hollywood film, which was shot in Toronto in 1996. That horror production was marred by clashes with producer Bob Weinstein, he said, but the warmth of the crew sustained him.

“I was going through the worst shoot of my life and yet I was able to love the crew,” del Toro said.

“I remember particularly one day, it happened more than once, when I had a shouting match with Bob Weinstein and as soon as he left, the crew gave me a round of applause.”

Del Toro said that while he butted heads with Weinstein on the screenplay for “Mimic,” the film’s image construction and atmosphere was as good as anything he’s ever done.

“My relationship with the crew was optimum,” he said.

Tamara Deverell, his first assistant director on “Mimic,” continues to work with him on “Frankenstein,” along with roughly a dozen other camera operators and crew members who have stayed on through films including 2013’s “Pacific Rim” and 2017’s Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water.”

In July, del Toro was given the key to the City of Toronto, recognizing the many films he’s made there over his nearly 40-year career.

For del Toro, Toronto is not just a backdrop but a filmmaking home.

“I love this city and I’ve felt really appreciated here since 1996,” he said.

“It’s just a city that loves film. I don’t know why, but Canadians have a difficult time praising Toronto. I don’t.”

“Frankenstein” hits select theatres on Oct. 17 before its Netflix release on Nov. 7.

