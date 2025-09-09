Hamilton police arrest third suspect in shooting death of Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton police have announced a third arrest in the death of 21-year-old international student Harsimrat Randhawa who was shot in April while standing near a bus stop.

On September 8, Hamilton and Toronto police officers arrested Jaiyden Jones, 29, of no fixed address, without incident in Toronto.

He’s now facing charges of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Officers previously arrested 32-year-old Jerdaine Foster and 26-year-old Obiesea Okafor in connection to the investigation.

Foster was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder, while Okafor was charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Randhawa, a Mohawk College Student, was killed when she was shot in the chest on April 17 while standing near a bus stop at the intersection of Upper James Street and South Bend Road.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. and involved a black Mercedes SUV and a white Hyundai Elantra. According to investigators, a passenger in the SUV fired multiple shots at the occupants of the sedan.

Investigators later confirmed that Randhawa was an innocent bystander who was on her way to work at a local McDonald’s when she was shot.

In the days following the incident, Hamilton police recovered both suspect vehicles.

Investigators had previously said up to seven suspects may have been involved in the shooting, and stressed Tuesday that the investigation is ongoing.

“Detectives continue to relentlessly pursue all leads to identify and arrest those involved in this murder,” Hamilton Police said in a release.

Randhawa’s family said she came to Canada from India two years ago in search of a better life.

Her cousin, Balraj Singh, told The Canadian Press she wanted to open her own physiotherapy clinic after graduating from college.

Singh described Randhawa as a quiet and introverted person who excelled at school.

“She was absolutely happy in Canada,” he said.

With files from The Canadian Press