Heineman has walk-off RBI single in 10th inning as Blue Jays rally past Astros 4-3

Tyler Heineman’s 10th inning single scored Myles Straw as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Houston Astros 4-3 on Tuesday.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth tied it 3-3 as Toronto (83-61) ended a two-game slide. George Springer led off the sixth with his 28th home run of the season.

Shane Bieber struck out four but gave up three runs on nine hits and a walk in 5 2/3 innings of work. Relievers Yariel Rodriguez, Brendon Little, Tommy Nance, Seranthony Dominguez and Jeff Hoffman (9-6) went the rest of the way without giving up a run.

All-star shortstop Bo Bichette was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Blue Jays with a sprained left knee earlier in the day.

Ernie Clement was slotted into the lineup against Houston and Toronto manager John Schneider said Kiner-Falefa would also shoulder some of the duties at short.

Carlos Correa staked Houston (78-67) to an early lead with a two-run homer in the first. Yainer Diaz added a run with a double in the sixth.

Starting pitcher Luis Garcia waved to the Astros dugout to be taken out of the game in the middle of the second because he had right elbow discomfort. It was just his second start after Tommy John surgery sidelined him for more than two years.

Garcia had a strikeout and a walk in 1 2/3 innings of work. AJ Blubaugh, Enyel De Los Santos, Steven Okert, Bryan King, Bryan Abreu and Craig Kimbrel followed him to the mound.