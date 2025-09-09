Housing starts flat in first half of 2025 amid declines in condo projects: CMHC

New homes are built in Ottawa on Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 9, 2025 11:55 am.

Last Updated September 9, 2025 12:07 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says growth in overall housing starts was flat during the first half of the year compared with 2024, though there were significant regional differences.

The agency says cities like Calgary, Edmonton, Montréal, Ottawa and Halifax built homes at paces that were either at or near records or in line with historical averages in the first half of the year.

However, slowdowns in Canada’s two most expensive real estate markets weighed on the overall number of housing starts.

Vancouver saw a decline in housing starts during the first half of the year compared with 2024, while Toronto was on pace for the lowest total annual housing starts in 30 years.

CMHC says homebuilding activity in Toronto fell to its lowest point since 1996 on a per-capita basis, mainly due to a 60 per cent drop in condominium starts.

Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, deputy chief economist for CMHC, says the ongoing construction slowdown in the housing market presents risks to future housing supply.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Several Toronto speed cameras found cut down Tuesday morning

Multiple speed cameras across the city were found knocked down overnight. This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year. The...

39m ago

Pedestrian struck by transit bus in Brampton

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a transit bus in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of The Gore Road and Queen Street East just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The...

11m ago

Israeli strike targets Hamas leaders in US-allied Qatar as they weigh Gaza ceasefire proposal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas' leadership in Qatar on Tuesday as they considered a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The strike on the territory...

5m ago

Farm Boy near Yonge and Eglinton closed temporarily for failing DineSafe inspection

The Farm Boy location near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue has been closed by the City of Toronto for failing a DineSafe inspection on Monday. According to the City's website, the location at 2149...

1h ago

Top Stories

Several Toronto speed cameras found cut down Tuesday morning

Multiple speed cameras across the city were found knocked down overnight. This comes two days after the infamous Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down for the seventh time in less than a year. The...

39m ago

Pedestrian struck by transit bus in Brampton

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being struck by a transit bus in Brampton. Emergency crews were called to the area of The Gore Road and Queen Street East just after 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The...

11m ago

Israeli strike targets Hamas leaders in US-allied Qatar as they weigh Gaza ceasefire proposal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas' leadership in Qatar on Tuesday as they considered a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The strike on the territory...

5m ago

Farm Boy near Yonge and Eglinton closed temporarily for failing DineSafe inspection

The Farm Boy location near Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue has been closed by the City of Toronto for failing a DineSafe inspection on Monday. According to the City's website, the location at 2149...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Four big premieres light up Toronto's red carpet Monday

The Toronto International Film Festival rolled into day five Monday kicking off week two of the festival with four star studded red carpets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

11h ago

2:38
Black students face racism and academic hurdles: two new studies

Two separate studies out of the University of Toronto found Black students in the TDSB face racism and academic barriers. Michelle Mackey reports on the findings, consequences and possible solutions.

12h ago

2:47
TIFF 50 celebrates Indigenous film

This year, the largest lineup of Indigenous films is screening at TIFF. From scripted to documentary, Indigenous filmmakers bring authentic stories to life on screen.

17h ago

2:09
Palestinian gunmen kill 6 people in shooting attack on Jerusalem bus stop

Six people were killed after Palestinian gunmen opened fire on a crowded bus stop in Jerusalem Monday. Erica Natividad with more on what Israeli officials are calling a terror attack.

18h ago

3:10
Private Mississauga college fighting penalties from Ontario government

The president of a private college, Speakers Corner has reported on before, is speaking out after being ordered to reimburse tuition for students enrolled in a program that lost accreditation.

23h ago

More Videos