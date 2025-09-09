Man arrested in connection to 12 break and enters in The Annex

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection to 12 break and enters in The Annex area.

Toronto police began an investigation after The Annex BIA told officers about several unreported break and enters in the area.

It’s alleged between July 15 and Sept. 7, a man broke into 12 commercial properties, targeting cash registers and point of sale machines.

On Sept. 7, Manuel Sousa of Toronto was arrested and charged with 12 counts of break and enter and commit, break and enter with intent, and 12 counts of breach of probation.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.