The Big Story

U.S. Senate vs. RFK Jr.: How Canadians are feeling the impacts

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appears before the Senate Finance Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 9, 2025 7:26 am.

There are still calls for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to step down as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services after an intense and – at times – combative hearing in Washington.

Kennedy has been criticized by people in his own party – and his own family – for some of the decisions he has made around health care since being sworn in earlier this year.

And some of his decisions could impact Canada and Canadians.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Dr. Kashif Pirzada, a Toronto-based emergency physician and co-chair of the Canadian Covid Society, about how Kennedy could change things on this side of the border – decades after the introduction of vaccines brought in a different kind of change.

