breaking
1 child dead after Richmond Hill daycare struck by vehicle
Posted September 10, 2025 4:19 pm.
Last Updated September 10, 2025 6:05 pm.
One child is dead and six others are injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill.
Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building in the Yonge Street and Nottingham Drive area around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Eyewitnesses tell CityNews the vehicle drove into the windows of one of the learning spaces of the First Roots Early Education Academy from the parking lot.
Police said a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Six other children were taken to the hospital, one in life-threatening condition.
A man in his 70s was taken into custody at the scene, and they say it does not appear to be a deliberate act
More to come