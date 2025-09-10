1 child dead after Richmond Hill daycare struck by vehicle

One child is dead and six others are injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill.

Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building in the Yonge Street and Nottingham Drive area around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses tell CityNews the vehicle drove into the windows of one of the learning spaces of the First Roots Early Education Academy from the parking lot.

Police said a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Six other children were taken to the hospital, one in life-threatening condition.

A man in his 70s was taken into custody at the scene, and they say it does not appear to be a deliberate act

More to come