breaking

1 child dead after Richmond Hill daycare struck by vehicle

Police in York Region are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a daycare centre in Richmond Hill on September 10, 2025. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted September 10, 2025 4:19 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 6:05 pm.

One child is dead and six others are injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill.

Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building in the Yonge Street and Nottingham Drive area around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses tell CityNews the vehicle drove into the windows of one of the learning spaces of the First Roots Early Education Academy from the parking lot.

Police said a one-and-a-half-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Six other children were taken to the hospital, one in life-threatening condition.

A man in his 70s was taken into custody at the scene, and they say it does not appear to be a deliberate act

More to come

