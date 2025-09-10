PM Carney calls for heightened pressure on Russia after drone incursion into Poland

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says the world must intensify its pressure on Moscow to end its war on Ukraine after Russian drones violated NATO airspace overnight.

Poland says multiple Russian drones entered its territory over the course of several hours overnight and were shot down with the help of NATO allies.

Carney says Canada is “closely co-ordinating” with NATO allies and Poland, which has triggered a formal consultation with the military alliance.

He says on social media that “we must increase the pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his war on Ukraine and agree to lasting peace.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada is standing in solidarity with Poland and Ukraine and calls the incident “another horrendous example of Putin’s refusal to seek peace.”

The Polish military described the incursion as an “act of aggression,” while Moscow claims it did not target Poland and its close ally Belarus says some drones “lost their course” because of network jamming.

— With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press



