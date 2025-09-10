Banksy mural of a judge beating a protester is scrubbed from London court

Undated photo released by Banksy of the new artwork by the artist which portrays a judge beating a protester with a gavel at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. (Banksy via AP)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted September 10, 2025 3:33 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 4:04 pm.

LONDON (AP) — The verdict on Banksy’s artwork on a courthouse wall of a judge beating a protester was that it had to go.

Unlike the elusive artist’s other provocative works that are sometimes stolen or carefully removed and displayed in galleries or sold at auction for millions, his latest mural was being erased Wednesday from the record.

The stenciled spray-painting of a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard while a judge in a traditional wig and black gown beats him with a gavel was scrubbed from wall of the iconic Royal Courts of Justice.

The order to remove it came from court administrators because the 143-year-old Victorian gothic revival style building is valued for its historical significance and must maintain its original character, a spokesperson said.

Metropolitan Police said officers were investigating a complaint that the work was an act of criminal damage.

Banksy’s spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The work appeared Monday and was quickly covered up after Banksy posted a photo of it on Instagram, his usual method of authenticating his work.

The artist, who has never publicly revealed his identity, is known for criticizing government policy on migration and war.

While the artwork didn’t make overt reference to a particular event or cause, some activists saw it as a comment on the U.K. government’s ban on the group Palestine Action, which has been proscribed as a terrorist organization.

On Saturday almost 900 people were arrested at a London protest challenging the ban.

The courthouse is home to the Court of Appeal and High Court, which have both weighed in on Palestine Action’s efforts to appeal the ban. Appellate judges initially rejected the organization’s request to appeal, but a High Court judge then allowed it to go forward, though the government is challenging that decision.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 child dead after Richmond Hill daycare struck by vehicle

One child is dead and six others are injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building in the Yonge...

breaking

10m ago

Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at an event in Utah, President Trump says

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed Wednesday at a Utah college event in an act that drew renewed attention to the threat of political violence...

25m ago

Second teen arrested in daytime shooting that injured 2 people outside west end high school

A 17-year-old male is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a daytime shooting earlier this month near a high school in the city's west end that left two people injured. Investigators...

56m ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly beating dog

Toronto police have arrested a man in an animal cruelty investigation involving a dog. Officers responded to a complaint on Saturday, August 16, after the accused allegedly posted videos of himself...

3h ago

Top Stories

1 child dead after Richmond Hill daycare struck by vehicle

One child is dead and six others are injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building in the Yonge...

breaking

10m ago

Charlie Kirk has died after being shot at an event in Utah, President Trump says

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed Wednesday at a Utah college event in an act that drew renewed attention to the threat of political violence...

25m ago

Second teen arrested in daytime shooting that injured 2 people outside west end high school

A 17-year-old male is facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a daytime shooting earlier this month near a high school in the city's west end that left two people injured. Investigators...

56m ago

Toronto man arrested for allegedly beating dog

Toronto police have arrested a man in an animal cruelty investigation involving a dog. Officers responded to a complaint on Saturday, August 16, after the accused allegedly posted videos of himself...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
16-year-old arrested in murder of Jahvai Roy, two teenaged suspects wanted

Toronto Police confirmed they have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the murder of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy and they are releasing the identities of two other underage suspects.

5h ago

0:45
FIFA World Cup 2026 lottery opens: Here's how to score tickets

The ticket lottery for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially opened, as Caryn Ceolin explains how fans can score their own seats to the beautiful game.

9h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland introduces chaperone policy during Halloween Haunt

Canada's Wonderland will introduce a chaperone policy during their annual Halloween Haunt festivities as the new rule will require kids under 15 to be accompanied by a chaperone.

2h ago

2:04
MLSE and Buffalo Bills team-up for unique partnership

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Raptors legend Vince Carter and others about the Buffalo Bills unique partnership with MLSE and how it will benefit fans.

21h ago

2:46
Raising awareness about polycystic ovary syndrome

It’s a condition in which many women are said to suffer in silence. Afua Baah speaks with doctors about the complexities and misconceptions surrounding polycystic ovary syndrome.

22h ago

More Videos