Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah college event

Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot Wednesday at an event at a Utah college, Turning Point said.

“We are confirming that he was shot and we are praying for Charlie,” said Aubrey Laitsch, public relations manager for Turning Point USA.

Kirk was attending an event at Utah Valley University.

Videos posted to social media appear to show the moment Kirk was shot. He was seen speaking into a handheld microphone while sitting under a white tent emblazoned with the slogans “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.”

A single shot rings out and Kirk can be seen reaching up with his right hand as a large volume of blood gushes from the left side of his neck. Stunned spectators are heard gasping and screaming before people start to run away.

The AP was able to confirm the videos were taken at Sorensen Center courtyard on the Utah Valley University campus, where Kirk was scheduled to speak on Wednesday.

The shooting comes amid a spike in political violence in the United States across all parts of the ideological spectrum. The attacks include the assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband at their house in June, the firebombing of a Colorado parade to demand Hamas release hostages, and a fire set at the house of Pennsylvania’s governor, who is Jewish, in April.

The most notorious of these events is the shooting of President Donald Trump during a campaign rally last year.