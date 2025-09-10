Diaz’s ninth inning homer snuffs out Blue Jays’ late rally as Astros win

Houston Astros' Yainer Diaz (21) hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during ninth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2025 10:27 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 10:49 pm.

ainer Diaz’s home run in the ninth inning helped the Houston Astros eke out a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Diaz also had an RBI double in the second and Carlos Correa added a solo shot in sixth as Houston (79-67) earned a crucial win in the competitive American League West pennant race.

Jason Alexander was effective, scattering three hits over seven scoreless innings, striking out three and issuing a walk.

Steven Okert, Enyel De Los Santos and Bryan Abreu came out of the visitors’ bullpen. De Los Santos (6-3) earned the win as the pitcher of record when Diaz hit his homer and Abreu got his fifth save of the season.

Andres Gimenez and Nathan Lukes each had an RBI single in an eighth-inning rally to tie the game 2-2 as Toronto (83-62) mounted a late comeback against Houston for a second game in a row. 

The Blue Jays beat the Astros 4-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday.

Jose Berrios allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings of work. He struck out four and was pulled after giving up the home run to Correa on his 81st pitch of the night.

Braydon Fisher, Louis Varland and Brendon Little followed him to the mound, combining 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Closer Jeff Hoffman (9-7) gave up the homer to Diaz, taking the loss.

Takeaways

Astros: It was the 200th homer of Correa’s 11-year Major League Baseball career. He has 13 this season split between the Minnesota Twins and Houston. He also had a two-run shot in the Astros’ 4-3 extra innings loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Blue Jays: Once again, Toronto’s offence came out flat against Houston. The Blue Jays couldn’t get a hit through the first five innings of Tuesday’s win and, although Ernie Clement got a hit in the second inning on Wednesday they couldn’t scratch together a run until Gimenez and Lukes’s singles in the eighth.

Key moment

Gimenez led off the sixth for Toronto with a single and then George Springer reached base on what looked like a fielder’s choice. Houston called for a video review, however, and Springer was ruled out to turn it into a double play and stifle the threat of a Blue Jays’ rally.

Key stat

Despite Toronto’s loss, the Blue Jays maintained their three-game lead atop the AL East because the New York Yankees lost to the Detroit Tigers 11-1 and the Boston Red Sox fell to the Athletics 5-4.

Up next

Kevin Gausman (9-10) gets the start as Toronto concludes its three-game series with Houston.

Cristian Javier (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros in the matinee.

Top Stories

Toddler dead, 6 other children injured after car slams into Richmond Hill daycare

A toddler is dead and six other children were injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building...

2h ago

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah university; shooter remains at large

OREM, Utah (AP) — Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, was shot and killed Wednesday...

8m ago

YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

With the future of Ontario school boards under the microscope by the Ford government due to their spending habits, CityNews has learned internal disputes at one of the province's largest Catholic school...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

Protesters demand justice as man charged in sexual assault of child makes court appearance

More than 200 protesters gathered outside the courthouse in St. Catharines on Wednesday, calling for systemic change and demanding action after a 25-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a...

1h ago

