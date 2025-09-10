Drake may have surprised himself with his memories of ‘Degrassi,’ say doc makers

Aubrey Graham, also known as rapper Drake, appears in a promotional still for the documentary "Degrassi: Whatever It Takes," in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - WildBrain (Mandatory Credit)

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2025 6:01 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 8:38 am.

Getting Drake to participate in a new Degrassi documentary was not easy.

But the filmmakers behind “Degrassi: Whatever It Takes” say that with a little patience and persistence, the rap superstar was willing to reflect on his role in the massively popular TV franchise.

Before his music career, Drake acted under his real name, Aubrey Graham, and played Jimmy Brooks on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

The character was a victim of a school shooting in one of the show’s most pivotal episodes, and he had to use a wheelchair because of the injuries he sustained.

Executive producer Carrie Mudd says the doc makers began asking Drake to sit for the film a couple of years ago, but it wasn’t until June that they travelled to his Texas ranch to interview him.

“Degrassi: Whatever It Takes” premieres Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival and is a fulsome examination of the TV franchise’s social impact.

Filmmaker Lisa Rideout speaks with an array of former cast members about making a series that captured the teenage experience like few others.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police to provide update in tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is set to provide an update on Wednesday morning in the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while...

19m ago

Mild fall with fewer storms could end with abrupt wintry switch: Weather Network

The dramatic start to Canada's fall weather will give way to mild temperatures in the middle of the season, the Weather Network's seasonal forecast suggests, but not before a possibly abrupt transition...

2h ago

2 pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Markham

Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Markham, York Regional Police say. Officers were called Birchmount Road and Denison Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. The pedestrians,...

9h ago

FIFA 2026 World Cup ticket sales kick off: Key dates, tournament background, and host city guide

The countdown to the largest FIFA World Cup in history has officially begun — and so has the race for tickets. The first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States,...

41m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police to provide update in tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is set to provide an update on Wednesday morning in the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while...

19m ago

Mild fall with fewer storms could end with abrupt wintry switch: Weather Network

The dramatic start to Canada's fall weather will give way to mild temperatures in the middle of the season, the Weather Network's seasonal forecast suggests, but not before a possibly abrupt transition...

2h ago

2 pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Markham

Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Markham, York Regional Police say. Officers were called Birchmount Road and Denison Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. The pedestrians,...

9h ago

FIFA 2026 World Cup ticket sales kick off: Key dates, tournament background, and host city guide

The countdown to the largest FIFA World Cup in history has officially begun — and so has the race for tickets. The first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States,...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Investigation continues into man who died after being tasered by police

An autopsy is underway on a man who died in police custody shortly after being tasered inside a North York home on Sunday. Shauna Hunt has more on what we're learning about that incident and the overall use of tasers.

15h ago

0:56
Why this Richmond Hill 'dollhouse' is gaining attention on the market

The latest house on the market in the GTA is getting many eyes on it for its realtor's choice of display—by using its previous owner's homemade Victorian-style dolls as the face of the home.

17h ago

0:35
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $17.60 per hour

The government of Ontario is set to implement the new minimum wage rate this October, as wages are set to increase to $17.60 per hour.

21h ago

0:50
Toronto Farm Boy location shut down over several health hazards

A Toronto Farm Boy store located on Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue for several health hazards including failure to protect against 'harbouring pests'

22h ago

0:49
Speed cameras are 'nothing but a tax grab,' Premier Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford denounced the use of speed cameras amid a string of vandalism incidents that have resulted in more than 30 cameras cut down over the past year.

22h ago

More Videos