Drake may have surprised himself with his memories of ‘Degrassi,’ say doc makers

Getting Drake to participate in a new Degrassi documentary was not easy.

But the filmmakers behind “Degrassi: Whatever It Takes” say that with a little patience and persistence, the rap superstar was willing to reflect on his role in the massively popular TV franchise.

Before his music career, Drake acted under his real name, Aubrey Graham, and played Jimmy Brooks on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

The character was a victim of a school shooting in one of the show’s most pivotal episodes, and he had to use a wheelchair because of the injuries he sustained.

Executive producer Carrie Mudd says the doc makers began asking Drake to sit for the film a couple of years ago, but it wasn’t until June that they travelled to his Texas ranch to interview him.

“Degrassi: Whatever It Takes” premieres Saturday at the Toronto International Film Festival and is a fulsome examination of the TV franchise’s social impact.

Filmmaker Lisa Rideout speaks with an array of former cast members about making a series that captured the teenage experience like few others.