Judge to rule if Vancouver festival attack suspect is fit for murder trial

Members of the Vancouver Police forensics team examine a victim's phone while investigating the scene where a vehicle drove into crowd at a street festival Saturday evening in Vancouver, Sunday, April 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

By Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 8:26 am.

A judge is expected to decide today whether the suspect in Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival attack that killed 11 people is fit to stand trial.

Adam Kai-Ji Lo is accused of driving an SUV through a crowded street on April 26 and faces 11 counts of second-degree murder.

Two forensic psychiatrists were called as expert witnesses in the fitness hearing in July, before legal arguments from defence lawyer Mark Swartz and Crown prosecutor Michaela Donnelly.

A publication ban has prevented evidence at the fitness hearing being reported, although it does not cover the outcome.

A media consortium that includes The Canadian Press is challenging the publication ban, and Judge Reginald P. Harris is also expected to rule on that application today.

The attack that Mayor Ken Sim called “the darkest day in the history of Vancouver” sparked a safety review of public events in the city.

The resulting report, which was released last week, said planning for the Lapu Lapu Day festival in East Vancouver followed the required protocols, including an assessment that determined the risk was low for a major public safety incident.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police to provide update in tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is set to provide an update on Wednesday morning in the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while...

23m ago

Mild fall with fewer storms could end with abrupt wintry switch: Weather Network

The dramatic start to Canada's fall weather will give way to mild temperatures in the middle of the season, the Weather Network's seasonal forecast suggests, but not before a possibly abrupt transition...

2h ago

2 pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Markham

Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Markham, York Regional Police say. Officers were called Birchmount Road and Denison Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. The pedestrians,...

9h ago

FIFA 2026 World Cup ticket sales kick off: Key dates, tournament background, and host city guide

The countdown to the largest FIFA World Cup in history has officially begun — and so has the race for tickets. The first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States,...

44m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police to provide update in tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is set to provide an update on Wednesday morning in the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while...

23m ago

Mild fall with fewer storms could end with abrupt wintry switch: Weather Network

The dramatic start to Canada's fall weather will give way to mild temperatures in the middle of the season, the Weather Network's seasonal forecast suggests, but not before a possibly abrupt transition...

2h ago

2 pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Markham

Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Markham, York Regional Police say. Officers were called Birchmount Road and Denison Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. The pedestrians,...

9h ago

FIFA 2026 World Cup ticket sales kick off: Key dates, tournament background, and host city guide

The countdown to the largest FIFA World Cup in history has officially begun — and so has the race for tickets. The first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States,...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Investigation continues into man who died after being tasered by police

An autopsy is underway on a man who died in police custody shortly after being tasered inside a North York home on Sunday. Shauna Hunt has more on what we're learning about that incident and the overall use of tasers.

15h ago

0:56
Why this Richmond Hill 'dollhouse' is gaining attention on the market

The latest house on the market in the GTA is getting many eyes on it for its realtor's choice of display—by using its previous owner's homemade Victorian-style dolls as the face of the home.

17h ago

0:35
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $17.60 per hour

The government of Ontario is set to implement the new minimum wage rate this October, as wages are set to increase to $17.60 per hour.

21h ago

0:50
Toronto Farm Boy location shut down over several health hazards

A Toronto Farm Boy store located on Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue for several health hazards including failure to protect against 'harbouring pests'

22h ago

0:49
Speed cameras are 'nothing but a tax grab,' Premier Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford denounced the use of speed cameras amid a string of vandalism incidents that have resulted in more than 30 cameras cut down over the past year.

23h ago

More Videos