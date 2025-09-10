Polly Holliday, theater star famous as the tart waitress Flo on sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 88

FILE - Actor Polly Holliday appears outside the 46th Street Theater in New York on July 15, 1986. (AP Photo/Waring Abbott, File)

By Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Posted September 10, 2025 6:37 pm.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 9:50 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Polly Holliday, a Tony Award-nominated screen and stage actor who turned the catchphrase “Kiss my grits!” into a national retort as the gum-chewing, beehive-wearing waitress aboard the long-running CBS sitcom “Alice,” has died. She was 88.

Holliday died Tuesday at her home in New York, said her theatrical agent, Dennis Aspland. She was the last surviving member of the principal cast of “Alice;” Linda Lavin, who played the title character, died last year.

“Alice” ran from 1976 to 1985, but Holliday had turned into such a star that the network gave her her own short-lived spin-off called “Flo” in 1980. It lasted a year.

Holliday earned four Golden Globe nominations and won one in 1980 for “Alice,” as well as four Emmy Award nominations, three for “Alice” and one for “Flo.”

As for the “Kiss my grits!” line, the Alabama-born Holliday was quick to distance herself from it, telling interviewers that the line was “pure Hollywood” and not a regional saying. But she identified with Flo.

“She was a Southern woman you see in a lot of places,” she told The Sarasota Herald-Tribune in 2003. “Not well educated, but very sharp, with a sense of humor and a resolve not to let life get her down.”

Holliday’s career included stints on Broadway — including a Tony nod opposite Kathleen Turner in a 1990 revival of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” — and lots of TV, including playing the blind sister to Betty White’s character in “Golden Girls.” On the big screen, her credits included John Grisham 1995 legal thriller series “The Client” and portraying a protective secretary in “All the President’s Men.”

Her Broadway credits include “All Over Town” in 1974 directed by Dustin Hoffman, “Arsenic and Old Lace” in 1986 with Jean Stapleton and Abe Vigoda, and a revival of “Picnic” with Kyle Chandler in 1994.

Some of her more memorable credits include the wicked Mrs. Deagle in “Gremlins,” Tim Allen’s sassy mother-in-law on “Home Improvement” and off-Broadway in “A Quarrel of Sparrows,” in which The New York Times said she radiated “a refreshingly touching air of willed, cheerful imperturbability.”

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press



Top Stories

Toddler dead, 6 other children injured after car slams into Richmond Hill daycare

A toddler is dead and six other children were injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building...

2h ago

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah university; shooter remains at large

OREM, Utah (AP) — Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, was shot and killed Wednesday...

5m ago

YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

With the future of Ontario school boards under the microscope by the Ford government due to their spending habits, CityNews has learned internal disputes at one of the province's largest Catholic school...

EXCLUSIVE

1h ago

Protesters demand justice as man charged in sexual assault of child makes court appearance

More than 200 protesters gathered outside the courthouse in St. Catharines on Wednesday, calling for systemic change and demanding action after a 25-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a...

1h ago

