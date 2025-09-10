Suspect arrested after Montreal concertgoers report needle pricks, dizziness

A Montreal police car is seen in Montreal on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2025 11:38 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 12:11 pm.

MONTREAL — Montreal police say a 33-year-old man was arrested last month after reports that people at an electronic music festival were allegedly pricked with needles.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says the suspect was arrested in Ottawa on Aug. 15 and released on a promise to appear in court in April 2026.

She says the charges could include armed assault and administering a noxious substance.

Police reported last month that six people reported feeling a “sharp prick” in the back of their body while they were in the crowd at the îLESONIQ festival at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

They said some of the victims then reported feeling dizzy.

Police said they were working closely with the security teams and the promoters of the music festival, which took place Aug. 9 and 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Youth charged in shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, other suspects wanted

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested and charged a teenager in the shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while asleep in his North York apartment last month. Roy...

updated

24m ago

Suspect in custody after overnight shooting outside Vaughan home

A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting outside a residence in Vaughan, marking the latest in a string of gun-related incidents in the area. York Regional Police say officers responded...

1h ago

Mild fall with fewer storms could end with abrupt wintry switch: Weather Network

The dramatic start to Canada's fall weather will give way to mild temperatures in the middle of the season, the Weather Network's seasonal forecast suggests, but not before a possibly abrupt transition...

5h ago

Driver charged after allegedly recording himself going 2.5 times the speed limit: Peterborough police

Peterborough police say a driver inadvertently snitched on himself and is now facing stunt driving charges after he allegedly posted a video of himself driving 2.5 times the legal speed limit. That...

1h ago

Top Stories

Youth charged in shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, other suspects wanted

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested and charged a teenager in the shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while asleep in his North York apartment last month. Roy...

updated

24m ago

Suspect in custody after overnight shooting outside Vaughan home

A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting outside a residence in Vaughan, marking the latest in a string of gun-related incidents in the area. York Regional Police say officers responded...

1h ago

Mild fall with fewer storms could end with abrupt wintry switch: Weather Network

The dramatic start to Canada's fall weather will give way to mild temperatures in the middle of the season, the Weather Network's seasonal forecast suggests, but not before a possibly abrupt transition...

5h ago

Driver charged after allegedly recording himself going 2.5 times the speed limit: Peterborough police

Peterborough police say a driver inadvertently snitched on himself and is now facing stunt driving charges after he allegedly posted a video of himself driving 2.5 times the legal speed limit. That...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
FIFA World Cup 2026 lottery opens: Here's how to score tickets

The ticket lottery for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially opened, as Caryn Ceolin explains how fans can score their own seats to the beautiful game.

3h ago

2:04
MLSE and Buffalo Bills team-up for unique partnership

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Raptors legend Vince Carter and others about the Buffalo Bills unique partnership with MLSE and how it will benefit fans.

15h ago

2:41
Poilievre: take my housing plan, please

The Tory leader says the housing crisis will only get worse under Mark Carney and is urging the PM to adopt Conservative plans. Pierre Poilievre says the Liberals will only cause another crisis - a construction crash.

15h ago

2:21
Investigation continues into man who died after being tasered by police

An autopsy is underway on a man who died in police custody shortly after being tasered inside a North York home on Sunday. Shauna Hunt has more on what we're learning about that incident and the overall use of tasers.

19h ago

0:56
Why this Richmond Hill 'dollhouse' is gaining attention on the market

The latest house on the market in the GTA is getting many eyes on it for its realtor's choice of display—by using its previous owner's homemade Victorian-style dolls as the face of the home.

20h ago

More Videos