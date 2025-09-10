Suspect arrested after Montreal concertgoers report needle pricks, dizziness

MONTREAL — Montreal police say a 33-year-old man was arrested last month after reports that people at an electronic music festival were allegedly pricked with needles.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says the suspect was arrested in Ottawa on Aug. 15 and released on a promise to appear in court in April 2026.

She says the charges could include armed assault and administering a noxious substance.

Police reported last month that six people reported feeling a “sharp prick” in the back of their body while they were in the crowd at the îLESONIQ festival at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau.

They said some of the victims then reported feeling dizzy.

Police said they were working closely with the security teams and the promoters of the music festival, which took place Aug. 9 and 10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025.

The Canadian Press