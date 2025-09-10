The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is set to provide an update on Wednesday morning in the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while asleep in his North York apartment last month.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. inside Toronto Police Headquarters.

Roy was fatally struck in the early hours of Aug. 16, when gunfire erupted outside his family’s apartment near Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive. A bullet pierced the window of their first-floor unit, hitting Jahvai as he lay in bed beside his mother. He was rushed to the hospital under emergency conditions, but later pronounced dead.

In a Facebook post, Jahvai’s mother, Holly Roy, described the final moments before the shooting.

“We got ready for bed. Jahvai loved me so much, he brought me my water and insulin. He wanted to kick my back,” Holly Roy wrote on social media. “We were in bed. He was laying beside me, and then we heard the shots. Two shots… My baby sat up. The last look he gave me was fear… I ran with my son’s lifeless body to my doorway.”

In the days following the shooting, investigators released images of a white Acura believed to be connected to the case. Authorities have asked the public for help identifying and locating the vehicle, which was seen fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

The tragedy has sparked widespread grief and calls for action across Toronto. A vigil held outside Jahvai’s home drew hundreds of mourners, including Mayor Olivia Chow, who called for stricter measures to curb gun violence and the flow of illegal firearms into the city.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support the Roy family has raised just over $89,000 to date, helping with funeral costs, trauma counselling, and relocation efforts.