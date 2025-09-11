2 suspects facing charges in alleged carjacking that escalated to home invasion in Bowmanville

Two suspect have been charged after an alleged carjacking escalated into a home invasion in Bowmanville on Wednesday.

Durham police were called to a home in the area of Maple Grove Road and Nash Road around 9 p.m.

It’s alleged the victim reported the suspect had entered her garage and demanded her vehicle while threatening her with a knife.

The suspect allegedly chased the victim around the garage before she dropped her keys and ran into the house screaming for help. Her husband came to her aid and was also chased by the suspect, police allege.

The victims were able to get through the door to their home and close it on the suspect who was allegedly forcefully trying to gain entry.

It’s alleged the suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle prior to police arriving while a second suspect fled in the vehicle used to follow the victim home.

Air patrol from Durham police were able to located the stolen vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 401 and followed it to a parking lot in North York.

At this point the driver of the getaway vehicle got into the stolen vehicle, police say. Officers were able to block the vehicle in and arrest the suspects.

The victims did not suffer any physical injuries.

Muhammad Rahman, 21, of Toronto and a 16-year-old male from Toronto are facing several charges including robbery/offensive weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and break and enter.

Both have been held for a bail hearing.