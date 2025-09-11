Analyst Matthew Dowd loses his MSNBC job following his Charlie Kirk commentary

FILE - Matthew Dowd, chief campaign strategist for the Bush-Cheney 2004 presidential campaign, speaks at the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock, Ark., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2009. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

By David Bauder, The Associated Press

Posted September 11, 2025 10:50 am.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 11:11 am.

Political analyst Matthew Dowd is out of a job at MSNBC after his on-air comment following conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killing about “hateful words” leading to “hateful actions.”

MSNBC said Thursday that Dowd, a paid political analyst, is “no longer with the network.” Both MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler and Dowd issued public apologies following his commentary, which drew a heated reaction online.

Dowd said shortly after the shooting Wednesday that Kirk was a divisive figure “who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words which lead to hateful actions. And I think that’s the environment we’re in.”

Kutler posted an online apology for Dowd’s commentary, which she called “inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable.”

“There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise,” she said.

Dowd, on his Bluesky account, noted that he was asked a question by anchor Katy Tur about the nation’s political environment.

“I apologize for my tone and words,” Dowd said. “Let me be clear, I in no way intended for my comments to blame Kirk for this attack. Let us all come together and condemn violence of any kind.”

Dowd, once a political strategist for President George W. Bush, joined MSNBC in 2022 following a failed campaign for lieutenant governor in Texas as a Democrat. He spent nearly 15 years as an analyst at ABC News.

David Bauder, The Associated Press

