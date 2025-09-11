Chief Myron Demkiw signs 4 year extension as stats show a decrease in violent crimes

Chief Myron Demkiw addresses the media following a meeting of the Toronto Police Services Board on September 11, 2025. CITYNEWS

By Jazan Grewal

Posted September 11, 2025 10:37 pm.

Amid the calls for justice reform when it comes to bail and how to deal with young offenders, there are some positive signs that crime is decreasing across the city. New data from the Toronto Police Services Board shows a significant drop in auto thefts, homicides, and gun violence.

“Homicides have decreased by 51 per cent, for a total of 30 compared to 61 at the same time last year. Shootings and firearm discharges are down 40 per cent. And finally, Chair, so far this year as of this week, we have seized 405 crime guns,” said Acting Deputy Chief Joe Matthews.

Property crimes have also declined, with auto thefts seeing a 33 per cent drop compared to this time last year. Break and enters are down by 13 per cent, with 613 fewer incidents compared to the same time in 2024.

The Board also shared results of its Downtown CORE team pilot program, a collaboration between the Toronto Police Service and Toronto Public Health that was launched last December.

“The goal of this project is to address complex health and social service needs among individuals experiencing homelessness, and challenges with mental health and substance use. Since launch, the team has made nearly 4,900 meaningful client engagements. And beyond immediate outreach, the program also offers comprehensive case management services,” said Deputy Chief Lauren Pogue.

Following Thursday’s meeting, Board Chair Shelley Carroll announced that Chief Myron Demkiw’s contract has been extended by four years.

“In extending his mandate, the Board is sending a clear message that stability in leadership is critical at this moment, and we are confident that Chief Demkiw will continue to provide it,” said Carroll.

Demkiw, who has been with the police service for 35 years, talked about the pillars of his operational roadmap, which he says are designed to address and prevent the root causes of crime while working to make communities safer.

“When I became chief in 2022, I stated my priorities clearly – to improve trust in and within the service, to accelerate police reform and professionalization, and to support safer communities. We’ve made a lot of progress on these priorities already, and our efforts continue,” said Demkiw.

