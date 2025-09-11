Household debt-to-income ratio ticked higher in Q2: Statistics Canada

Credit cards shown on, Oct. 6, 2022. An Equifax Canada report says missed credit payments were higher among younger Canadians in the second quarter due to living costs and unemployment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

By The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income ticked higher in the second quarter as debt grew faster than income.

The agency said the ratio of household credit market debt to disposable income rose to 174.9 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 1.1 per cent.

In other words, Statistics Canada said there was $1.75 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income in the second quarter.

The household debt service ratio — measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of disposable income — ticked up to 14.41 per cent in the quarter, an increase from 14.37 per cent.

The results came as the pace of household credit market borrowing slowed to a seasonally adjusted $31.6 billion in the quarter, down from $34.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

The total seasonally adjusted stock of household credit market debt, which includes consumer credit, and mortgage and non-mortgage loans, rose one per cent to surpass $3.1 trillion in the second quarter, with mortgages accounting for almost 75 per cent of the total.

The data comes as a separate report from Canada’s Parliamentary Budget Officer suggests some Canadian households are falling behind the top wealth earners in the country.

The PBO report, released Thursday, examined 2023 data about wealth distribution in Canada.

It showed that the top one per cent of economic families in Canada hold at least $7.4 million in net wealth, or about 24 per cent of the country’s total net wealth.

The top 10 per cent hold around 53 per cent of total net wealth and the top 20 per cent hold 69 per cent of total net wealth.

Meanwhile, the middle 40 per cent own 27.6 per cent of net wealth and the bottom 40 per cent own around 3.3 per cent of net wealth.

The report said there was a slight increase in wealth concentration from 2016 to 2019 but a reversal of this trend from 2019 to 2023.

“Given the uncertainties in the data, the concentration of wealth among high-net-worth families in 2023 is considered to be either comparable to or marginally lower than in 2019,” it said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press

