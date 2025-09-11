Ontario government proposes changes, driver charged after daycare crash

A woman is seen placing flowers in front of a damaged window the day after an SUV crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

The Ontario government is proposing measures aimed at boosting safety at child-care facilities, and a man is facing dangerous driving charges after an SUV crashed into a daycare north of Toronto, killing a toddler and injuring six other children.

Three staff members were also hurt in the crash on Wednesday at First Roots Early Education Academy in Richmond Hill, Ont. 

The boy who died was just 1 1/2 years old, police said. The other children, aged 18 months to three years old, were brought to hospital with a range of injuries. Police said two of them were still in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Education Minister Paul Calandra said the government was proposing that operators and municipalities must prevent the use of parking spaces immediately adjacent to entryways, windows and exterior walls of classrooms or playgrounds at child-care facilities.

Calandra said accessible spaces and child-care facilities operating out of private homes would be exceptions.

He added that he has directed his ministry to work with service managers, inspectors and service providers to identify “vulnerabilities” to be addressed ahead of upcoming legislative changes.

“Our government will make any necessary legislative or regulatory amendments to municipal or landlord restrictions that currently prevent the installation of protective barriers, such as bollards, planters, elevated curbs and other physical infrastructure, to protect children and workers in these settings,” Calandra said in a statement posted on social media.

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving, though police have said there is no reason to believe the collision was deliberate. He was released on $25,000 bail with conditions including living with a surety, not driving a vehicle and not having the keys to any vehicles.

