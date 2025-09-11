PQ leader praises Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for standing up to Ottawa

CALGARY — The leader of the Parti Québécois says he sees possible areas of co-operation with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith if he becomes Quebec premier next year.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who became PQ leader five years ago, was a guest speaker today at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.

He wasn’t supportive of a pipeline through his province.

But he says support for sovereignty in Alberta and the way Smith has been demanding more provincial rights and less federal interference shows she has been doing a good job in watching out for her constituents’ best interests.

He also says on the issue of federal transfers that Quebec would be happier not sending $90 billion in cash to Ottawa rather than having money from other provinces sent back from Ottawa with strings attached.

St-Pierre Plamondon says if elected premier next year, Quebec will have to work with other provinces and Alberta would be a good choice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press