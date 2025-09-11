PQ leader praises Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for standing up to Ottawa

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon sums up the spring session as it comes to an end, at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, June 6, 2025 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2025 12:38 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 12:51 pm.

CALGARY — The leader of the Parti Québécois says he sees possible areas of co-operation with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith if he becomes Quebec premier next year.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who became PQ leader five years ago, was a guest speaker today at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy.

He wasn’t supportive of a pipeline through his province.

But he says support for sovereignty in Alberta and the way Smith has been demanding more provincial rights and less federal interference shows she has been doing a good job in watching out for her constituents’ best interests.

He also says on the issue of federal transfers that Quebec would be happier not sending $90 billion in cash to Ottawa rather than having money from other provinces sent back from Ottawa with strings attached.

St-Pierre Plamondon says if elected premier next year, Quebec will have to work with other provinces and Alberta would be a good choice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Rifle recovered in the search for Charlie Kirk's killer as FBI releases photos of person of interest

OREM, Utah (AP) — The sniper who assassinated Charlie Kirk is believed to have jumped off a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing one shot and has not been identified, authorities said Thursday...

42m ago

Driver charged in Richmond Hill daycare crash that killed toddler, injured other children

York Regional Police have charged a driver whose vehicle crashed into a Richmond Hill daycare on Wednesday afternoon, killing a toddler and injuring other children. Police in York Region said the vehicle...

updated

1h ago

Three women arrested in Toronto distraction theft ring targeting elderly victims

Toronto police have arrested three women in connection with a series of distraction thefts and robberies that targeted elderly and vulnerable residents across the city, alleging the trio operated as part...

4h ago

Carney's major project list includes LNG development, nuclear power, mining

An expansion to the Port of Montreal and work to double liquefied natural gas production in B.C. are among five projects to be considered first for fast-track approval under the federal government's major...

14m ago

Top Stories

Rifle recovered in the search for Charlie Kirk's killer as FBI releases photos of person of interest

OREM, Utah (AP) — The sniper who assassinated Charlie Kirk is believed to have jumped off a roof and fled into a neighborhood after firing one shot and has not been identified, authorities said Thursday...

42m ago

Driver charged in Richmond Hill daycare crash that killed toddler, injured other children

York Regional Police have charged a driver whose vehicle crashed into a Richmond Hill daycare on Wednesday afternoon, killing a toddler and injuring other children. Police in York Region said the vehicle...

updated

1h ago

Three women arrested in Toronto distraction theft ring targeting elderly victims

Toronto police have arrested three women in connection with a series of distraction thefts and robberies that targeted elderly and vulnerable residents across the city, alleging the trio operated as part...

4h ago

Carney's major project list includes LNG development, nuclear power, mining

An expansion to the Port of Montreal and work to double liquefied natural gas production in B.C. are among five projects to be considered first for fast-track approval under the federal government's major...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.

2h ago

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

3:03
YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

CityNews has learned one of Ontario’s largest Catholic school boards has spent almost $208,000 on internal disputes between trustees. Tina Yazdani has the details.

19h ago

0:48
Motorboat explosion injures two people, kills dog at Michigan marina

Striking surveillance footage captured the moment a boat exploded within seconds of sailing off, leaving two people on board injured and killing a dog in St. Clair, Michigan.

22h ago

1:47
16-year-old arrested in murder of Jahvai Roy, two teenaged suspects wanted

Toronto Police confirmed they have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the murder of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy and they are releasing the identities of two other underage suspects.

More Videos