Toronto police have arrested three women in connection with a series of distraction thefts and robberies that targeted elderly and vulnerable residents across the city, alleging the trio operated as part of a coordinated criminal organization.

Between July and early September 2025, investigators say the suspects worked together to carry out multiple thefts, using distraction techniques to steal jewellery and other valuables from unsuspecting victims. The arrests come amid growing concern over a spike in similar crimes, which have disproportionately affected seniors in Toronto.

On Sept. 7, officers executed a search warrant, leading to the arrests of Florentina Alexandru, 44, Mirabela Lacatusu, 27, and another woman also named Florentina Alexandru, aged 37. All three are Toronto residents.

Police allege the women stole jewellery valued at thousands of dollars. Each of the accused faces multiple charges, including three counts of theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, and three counts of possession of proceeds obtained by crime over $5,000.

They are also charged with possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of participating in a criminal organization.

The older Alexandru and Lacatusu appeared in court on Monday, while the younger Alexandru was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The arrests follow a recent report that highlighted a troubling rise in distraction thefts across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Toronto police held a press conference last week, detailing how suspects often approach elderly individuals in public spaces, pretending to offer help or engage in conversation before stealing jewellery or other personal items.

In some cases, victims were left shaken and unaware they had been robbed until much later.

Toronto police say they believe there may be additional victims and have released images of the three women in hopes of gathering more information from the public.