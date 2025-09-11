York police charge suspect after probe into sex trafficking of minor

Diaa Al-Shimmary, of Tottenham, faces charges in a sex trafficking investigation. York Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 11, 2025 10:58 am.

York Regional Police have charged a 35-year-old man after he was accused of sexually assaulting and sex trafficking a girl under the age of 18.

The investigation began in late August, when police say a teen girl told investigators the suspect lured her into providing sexual services between April 1 and August 1, 2025.

“The suspect sexually assaulted the victim, took photos of her for a sexual purpose and attempted to have clients attend her location to obtain sexual services,” the release alleges.

Those charges have not been proven in court.

On September 9, officers arrested the suspect and further allege that he was in possession of illegal drugs.

“Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Tottenham, and an additional quantity of controlled substances were seized,” a police release adds.

Diaa Al-Shimmary, of Tottenham, faces charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, procure a person under 18, luring a child, making child pornography and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver charged in Richmond Hill daycare crash that killed toddler, injured other children

York Regional Police have charged a driver whose vehicle crashed into a Richmond Hill daycare on Wednesday afternoon, killing a toddler and injuring other children. Police in York Region said the vehicle...

updated

36m ago

Three women arrested in Toronto distraction theft ring targeting elderly victims

Toronto police have arrested three women in connection with a series of distraction thefts and robberies that targeted elderly and vulnerable residents across the city, alleging the trio operated as part...

2h ago

Claims now open in $500-million bread price-fixing class action settlement

Canadian shoppers now have a chance to get their share of a $500-million settlement in a class-action lawsuit related to the alleged industry-wide price fixing of bread. Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP...

1h ago

Shooter still at large after conservative activist Charlie Kirk assassinated at Utah university

OREM, Utah (AP) — Authorities are searching for a sniper who assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah and then slipped away amid the mayhem resulting from the latest act of political...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Driver charged in Richmond Hill daycare crash that killed toddler, injured other children

York Regional Police have charged a driver whose vehicle crashed into a Richmond Hill daycare on Wednesday afternoon, killing a toddler and injuring other children. Police in York Region said the vehicle...

updated

36m ago

Three women arrested in Toronto distraction theft ring targeting elderly victims

Toronto police have arrested three women in connection with a series of distraction thefts and robberies that targeted elderly and vulnerable residents across the city, alleging the trio operated as part...

2h ago

Claims now open in $500-million bread price-fixing class action settlement

Canadian shoppers now have a chance to get their share of a $500-million settlement in a class-action lawsuit related to the alleged industry-wide price fixing of bread. Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP...

1h ago

Shooter still at large after conservative activist Charlie Kirk assassinated at Utah university

OREM, Utah (AP) — Authorities are searching for a sniper who assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah and then slipped away amid the mayhem resulting from the latest act of political...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

3:03
YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

CityNews has learned one of Ontario’s largest Catholic school boards has spent almost $208,000 on internal disputes between trustees. Tina Yazdani has the details.

16h ago

0:48
Motorboat explosion injures two people, kills dog at Michigan marina

Striking surveillance footage captured the moment a boat exploded within seconds of sailing off, leaving two people on board injured and killing a dog in St. Clair, Michigan.

20h ago

1:47
16-year-old arrested in murder of Jahvai Roy, two teenaged suspects wanted

Toronto Police confirmed they have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the murder of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy and they are releasing the identities of two other underage suspects.

23h ago

0:45
FIFA World Cup 2026 lottery opens: Here's how to score tickets

The ticket lottery for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially opened, as Caryn Ceolin explains how fans can score their own seats to the beautiful game.

More Videos