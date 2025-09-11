York police charge suspect after probe into sex trafficking of minor

York Regional Police have charged a 35-year-old man after he was accused of sexually assaulting and sex trafficking a girl under the age of 18.

The investigation began in late August, when police say a teen girl told investigators the suspect lured her into providing sexual services between April 1 and August 1, 2025.

“The suspect sexually assaulted the victim, took photos of her for a sexual purpose and attempted to have clients attend her location to obtain sexual services,” the release alleges.

Those charges have not been proven in court.

On September 9, officers arrested the suspect and further allege that he was in possession of illegal drugs.

“Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Tottenham, and an additional quantity of controlled substances were seized,” a police release adds.

Diaa Al-Shimmary, of Tottenham, faces charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, procure a person under 18, luring a child, making child pornography and possession for the purpose of trafficking.