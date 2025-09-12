breaking

Trump says man suspected of assassinating Charlie Kirk is in custody

Photos of a person of interest in the shooting death of Charlie Kirk have been released by the FBI. HANDOUT/Salt Lake City FBI

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 12, 2025 8:17 am.

Last Updated September 12, 2025 8:36 am.

U.S. President Donald Trump says “with a high degree of certainty” that the man suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk is in police custody.

Trump made the announcement during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“I think with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” the U.S. President declared. “They’re going to announce it today.”

Trump said it’s believed a pastor who knew the suspect well aided authorities, leading to his arrest. The president also said that this connection ultimately led to the alleged killer’s father getting involved.

“Somebody that was very close to him said, ‘Hmm, that’s him,'” Trump said.

Federal investigators on Thursday released photos and a video of the suspect they believe is responsible for assassinating Kirk as he spoke to a crowd at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Authorities have yet to publicly name the suspect or cite a motive in the killing.

“I hope he gets the death penalty,” Trump stated during Friday’s interview.

A Mauser .30-calibre, bolt-action rifle was found in a towel in the woods. A spent cartridge was recovered from the chamber, and three other rounds were loaded in the magazine, according to information circulated among law enforcement and described to The Associated Press. 

State and federal officials in Utah are planning to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. ET on the investigation.

With files from The Associated Press

