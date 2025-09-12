G7 finance ministers meet to discuss increasing pressure on Russia

OTTAWA — Canada hosted a virtual meeting of G7 finance ministers today to discuss further measures to increase the pressure on Russia.

John Fragos, press secretary for the minister of finance and national revenue, says the group also talked about ways to limit Russia’s “war machinery.”

Fragos says the G7 is united in its opposition to Russia’s “illegal and unjustified” war on Ukraine.

He also says Canada is deeply concerned by Russia’s escalation of the conflict in the wake of Wednesday’s Russian drone incursion into Polish airspace.

The G7 group is made up of Canada, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, with the European Union as a “non-enumerated member.”

Earlier this month, after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to target foreign troops deployed to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada and other allies need to maintain “maximum pressure” on Moscow.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2025.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press