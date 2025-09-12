Man arrested for allegedly assaulting parking enforcement officer in downtown Toronto

A man has been charged for allegedly assaulting a parking enforcement officer in downtown Toronto Thursday.

Officers were called to Dundas and Bond streets around 3:30 p.m. for reports of an assault.

It’s alleged the parking enforcement officer was conducting enforcement in the area and was attempting to issue a violation notice when the suspect became upset.

He then allegedly assault the officer. The suspect was still on scene when police arrived.

Haitao Zhou, 46, of Toronto has been charged with assault peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 24.