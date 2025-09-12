Man wanted for alleged sexual assault aboard eastbound TTC subway

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly sexually assaulted aboard a TTC subway train on Friday.

Investigators say the incident occurred on the eastbound Line 2 Bloor-Danforth train as it approached Christie station just before 4 p.m. The man approached another person and allegedly sexually assaulted them before getting off the train and fleeing the scene.

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old, five-feet-11 with a thin build, a tanned complexion, grey dark blonde hair and a light brown beard. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, grey pants and white socks with green stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.