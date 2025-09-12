Man wanted for alleged sexual assault aboard eastbound TTC subway

Photo of a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault aboard a TTC subway train on September 12, 2025. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted September 12, 2025 9:44 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly sexually assaulted aboard a TTC subway train on Friday.

Investigators say the incident occurred on the eastbound Line 2 Bloor-Danforth train as it approached Christie station just before 4 p.m. The man approached another person and allegedly sexually assaulted them before getting off the train and fleeing the scene.

The man is described as 30 to 40 years old, five-feet-11 with a thin build, a tanned complexion, grey dark blonde hair and a light brown beard. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, grey pants and white socks with green stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Hypocritical': Trustees scrutinize Education Minister's expenses, accuse him of wasteful spending

A new twist in the ongoing spat between the Ford government and school board trustees. Education Minister Paul Calandra has been hammering school boards, accusing them of wasting money, but now it is his...

3h ago

'Mice are everywhere:' Farm Boy employees speak out amid fail health inspection at midtown location

Farm Boy employees are speaking out after a failed health inspection temporarily shuttered the Midtown Toronto store this week. The grocery store at Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue was closed Monday...

4h ago

Bonnie Crombie pouring cold water on two-thirds threshhold to retain Liberal party leadership

Voting is underway among 2,300 delegates at this weekend's Ontario Liberal Party convention in Toronto, which will decide the future of Bonnie Crombie as leader. Heading into the convention a poll by...

4h ago

Toronto live music venue The Velvet Underground set to close its doors

Another downtown Toronto live music venue is closing its doors. The Velvet Underground on Queen Street West said in a social media post that it will close at the end of October once its lease runs out. "While...

1h ago

Top Stories

'Hypocritical': Trustees scrutinize Education Minister's expenses, accuse him of wasteful spending

A new twist in the ongoing spat between the Ford government and school board trustees. Education Minister Paul Calandra has been hammering school boards, accusing them of wasting money, but now it is his...

3h ago

'Mice are everywhere:' Farm Boy employees speak out amid fail health inspection at midtown location

Farm Boy employees are speaking out after a failed health inspection temporarily shuttered the Midtown Toronto store this week. The grocery store at Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue was closed Monday...

4h ago

Bonnie Crombie pouring cold water on two-thirds threshhold to retain Liberal party leadership

Voting is underway among 2,300 delegates at this weekend's Ontario Liberal Party convention in Toronto, which will decide the future of Bonnie Crombie as leader. Heading into the convention a poll by...

4h ago

Toronto live music venue The Velvet Underground set to close its doors

Another downtown Toronto live music venue is closing its doors. The Velvet Underground on Queen Street West said in a social media post that it will close at the end of October once its lease runs out. "While...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:35
'It's their store now': Midtown Farm Boy employees say there's a mouse infestation

Two Farm Boy employees are speaking out about the conditions of their store at 2149 Yonge Street after it failed a DineSafe inspection and temporarily closed earlier this week. Michelle Mackey reports.

4h ago

0:46
Canada Post union calls out postal service on negotiations: 'When will it end?'

The union representing Canada Post workers is calling on the crown corporation to return to the bargaining table after nearly two years of turbulent postal service.

10h ago

3:04
Toronto residents who pay for front yard parking complain about unfair enforcement

People who live on a Toronto street and pay for the ability to park vehicles on front yard pads reached out to Speakers Corner. They say the City is not enforcing the rules. Pat Taney reports.

11h ago

1:14
Suspect involved in shooting of Charlie Kirk arrested

U.S. President Donald Trump said an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

11h ago

2:39
Vulnerable children start school year without adequate support: parents

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children tell us they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos