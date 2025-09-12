Myles Straw’s RBI double lifts Toronto Blue Jays to win over Baltimore Orioles 

Toronto Blue Jays' Myles Straw (3) hits an RBI double against the Baltimore Orioles during sixth inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday Sept. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 12, 2025 10:07 pm.

Last Updated September 12, 2025 10:45 pm.

Myles Straw doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Friday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tied the game 1-1 with an RBI double in the fifth and added another run in the eighth as Toronto (85-62) won back-to-back games. Ernie Clement singled in a run in the seventh and pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho drove in two more with a double down the first-base line in the eighth.

Chris Bassitt limited the Orioles to one run on two hits, striking out six over five innings.

Ryan Borucki, Braydon Fisher (5-0), Louis Varland, Brendon Little and Yariel Rodriguez combined for four scoreless innings.

Jackson Holliday gave Baltimore (69-78) an early lead with an RBI single in the third.

Trevor Rogers left the game after five innings with left toe discomfort. He allowed one run on three hits and four walks, striking out six. Relievers Dietrich Enns (3-3) and Shawn Dubin followed him to the mound, with Enns taking the loss.

TAKEAWAYS

Orioles: Although well out of the post-season picture thanks to a slow start to the year, Baltimore is one of the hottest teams in baseball and Rogers is their best pitcher with a 1.43 earned-run average through 16 starts. He was humming along on Friday, getting through five innings on only 79 pitches, until his toe discomfort ended his night early.

Blue Jays: Manager John Schneider continued to tweak the left side of his infield with all-star shortstop Bo Bichette sidelined with a sprained left knee. Ernie Clement started at short in the first three games of the homestand but moved over to third against the Orioles, with Andres Gimenez sliding over from second to short. Isiah Kiner-Falefa took over at second.

KEY MOMENT

Blue Jays second baseman Kiner-Falefa seemingly grounded out to Baltimore third baseman Emmanuel Rivera in the sixth, but first baseman Ryan Mountcastle dropped the ball. Kiner-Falefa reached second on the play and was driven home by Straw in the next at-bat for the go-ahead run.

KEY STAT

Toronto leads the New York Yankees by three games in the American League East. The Boston Red Sox trail the Blue Jays by 4 1/2 games after losing 4-1 to the visiting Yankees on Friday night.

UP NEXT

Max Scherzer (5-3) gets the start Saturday afternoon as Toronto continues its series with Baltimore.

Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8) will take the mound for the Orioles.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multi-vehicle crash involving tanker truck forces Highway 401 closure near Avenue Road

A multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker trailer has closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Avenue Road. Provincial police say the incident occurred in the westbound lanes just...

DEVELOPING

0m ago

'Mice are everywhere:' Farm Boy employees speak out amid fail health inspection at midtown location

Farm Boy employees are speaking out after a failed health inspection temporarily shuttered the Midtown Toronto store this week. The grocery store at Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue was closed on Monday...

1h ago

'Hypocritical': Trustees scrutinize Education Minister's expenses, accuse him of wasteful spending

A new twist in the ongoing spat between the Ford government and school board trustees. Education Minister Paul Calandra has been hammering school boards, accusing them of wasting money, but now it is his...

5h ago

Man wanted for alleged sexual assault aboard eastbound TTC subway

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly sexually assaulted aboard a TTC subway train on Friday. Investigators say the incident occurred on the eastbound Line 2 Bloor-Danforth...

2h ago

Top Stories

Multi-vehicle crash involving tanker truck forces Highway 401 closure near Avenue Road

A multi-vehicle crash involving a tanker trailer has closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Avenue Road. Provincial police say the incident occurred in the westbound lanes just...

DEVELOPING

0m ago

'Mice are everywhere:' Farm Boy employees speak out amid fail health inspection at midtown location

Farm Boy employees are speaking out after a failed health inspection temporarily shuttered the Midtown Toronto store this week. The grocery store at Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue was closed on Monday...

1h ago

'Hypocritical': Trustees scrutinize Education Minister's expenses, accuse him of wasteful spending

A new twist in the ongoing spat between the Ford government and school board trustees. Education Minister Paul Calandra has been hammering school boards, accusing them of wasting money, but now it is his...

5h ago

Man wanted for alleged sexual assault aboard eastbound TTC subway

Toronto police are searching for a man after someone was allegedly sexually assaulted aboard a TTC subway train on Friday. Investigators say the incident occurred on the eastbound Line 2 Bloor-Danforth...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:35
'It's their store now': Midtown Farm Boy employees say there's a mouse infestation

Two Farm Boy employees are speaking out about the conditions of their store at 2149 Yonge Street after it failed a DineSafe inspection and temporarily closed earlier this week. Michelle Mackey reports.

6h ago

0:46
Canada Post union calls out postal service on negotiations: 'When will it end?'

The union representing Canada Post workers is calling on the crown corporation to return to the bargaining table after nearly two years of turbulent postal service.

12h ago

3:04
Toronto residents who pay for front yard parking complain about unfair enforcement

People who live on a Toronto street and pay for the ability to park vehicles on front yard pads reached out to Speakers Corner. They say the City is not enforcing the rules. Pat Taney reports.

13h ago

1:14
Suspect involved in shooting of Charlie Kirk arrested

U.S. President Donald Trump said an arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk.

13h ago

2:39
Vulnerable children start school year without adequate support: parents

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children tell us they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos