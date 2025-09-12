Myles Straw’s RBI double lifts Toronto Blue Jays to win over Baltimore Orioles 

Myles Straw doubled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Friday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tied the game 1-1 with an RBI double in the fifth and added another run in the eighth as Toronto (85-62) won back-to-back games. Ernie Clement singled in a run in the seventh and pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho drove in two more with a double down the first-base line in the eighth.

Chris Bassitt limited the Orioles to one run on two hits, striking out six over five innings.

Ryan Borucki, Braydon Fisher (5-0), Louis Varland, Brendon Little and Yariel Rodriguez combined for four scoreless innings.

Jackson Holliday gave Baltimore (69-78) an early lead with an RBI single in the third.

Trevor Rogers left the game after five innings with left toe discomfort. He allowed one run on three hits and four walks, striking out six. Relievers Dietrich Enns (3-3) and Shawn Dubin followed him to the mound, with Enns taking the loss.

TAKEAWAYS

Orioles: Although well out of the post-season picture thanks to a slow start to the year, Baltimore is one of the hottest teams in baseball and Rogers is their best pitcher with a 1.43 earned-run average through 16 starts. He was humming along on Friday, getting through five innings on only 79 pitches, until his toe discomfort ended his night early.

Blue Jays: Manager John Schneider continued to tweak the left side of his infield with all-star shortstop Bo Bichette sidelined with a sprained left knee. Ernie Clement started at short in the first three games of the homestand but moved over to third against the Orioles, with Andres Gimenez sliding over from second to short. Isiah Kiner-Falefa took over at second.

KEY MOMENT

Blue Jays second baseman Kiner-Falefa seemingly grounded out to Baltimore third baseman Emmanuel Rivera in the sixth, but first baseman Ryan Mountcastle dropped the ball. Kiner-Falefa reached second on the play and was driven home by Straw in the next at-bat for the go-ahead run.

KEY STAT

Toronto leads the New York Yankees by three games in the American League East. The Boston Red Sox trail the Blue Jays by 4 1/2 games after losing 4-1 to the visiting Yankees on Friday night.

UP NEXT

Max Scherzer (5-3) gets the start Saturday afternoon as Toronto continues its series with Baltimore.

Tomoyuki Sugano (10-8) will take the mound for the Orioles.