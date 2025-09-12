Touting better HIV treatment, Toronto service organization closing after 42 years

AIDS Committee of Toronto Executive Director Ryan Lisk poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - ACT (Mandatory Credit)

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted September 12, 2025 12:01 am.

Last Updated September 12, 2025 8:27 am.

An organization that bills itself as Canada’s oldest HIV service agency says it will close next year, in part due to groundbreaking medical advances that have reduced the need for its services.

AIDS Committee of Toronto says plummeting demand coincided with financial challenges and broader changes in the health-care system, leading to the decision to close after 42 years.

ACT was founded in 1983 when AIDS was marked by stigma, long-term illness and often death.

New treatment and prevention measures mean people with HIV now live longer and fuller lives, with a third of ACT’s service users over the age of 55.

Executive director Ryan Lisk says it’s time to pass the torch to organizations that better serve current needs, with paramount issues including access to affordable medications and help managing HIV as a chronic disease.

Lisk says the pool of federal, provincial and municipal funding for HIV organizations has essentially remained the same over the past four decades and that donations have also declined.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump says man suspected of assassinating Charlie Kirk is in custody

U.S. President Donald Trump says "with a high degree of certainty" that the man suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk is in police custody. Trump made the announcement during an appearance on "Fox...

breaking

4m ago

Bewildered and 'in horror,' Toronto man fights fake news that he shot U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk

Michael Mallinson had never met Charlie Kirk, nor had he ever heard the name of the American right-wing commentator who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Utah college event on Wednesday.  But...

11h ago

'A safety issue': Parents say vulnerable children starting school year without adequate supports

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children say they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. One parent tells CityNews...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: TIFF continues as Terry Fox Runs are held across the city

The last weekend of the whirlwind Toronto International Film Festival is upon us, but there's still lots of activities to keep you busy if you are not a film buff, including the Ukrainian Festival in Bloor...

1h ago

Top Stories

Trump says man suspected of assassinating Charlie Kirk is in custody

U.S. President Donald Trump says "with a high degree of certainty" that the man suspected of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk is in police custody. Trump made the announcement during an appearance on "Fox...

breaking

4m ago

Bewildered and 'in horror,' Toronto man fights fake news that he shot U.S. influencer Charlie Kirk

Michael Mallinson had never met Charlie Kirk, nor had he ever heard the name of the American right-wing commentator who was shot dead in broad daylight at a Utah college event on Wednesday.  But...

11h ago

'A safety issue': Parents say vulnerable children starting school year without adequate supports

Disappointment and frustration as parents of medically fragile children say they're unable to safely send their kids to school due to a lack of both support staff and funding. One parent tells CityNews...

10h ago

Weekend need-to-know: TIFF continues as Terry Fox Runs are held across the city

The last weekend of the whirlwind Toronto International Film Festival is upon us, but there's still lots of activities to keep you busy if you are not a film buff, including the Ukrainian Festival in Bloor...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
What we know about the person of interest linked to Charlie Kirk's death

The investigation in the death of right-wing political commentator Charlie Kirk continues as officials release an image for a person of interest.

16h ago

0:37
Have you bought bread in Canada? Why you may be eligible for this $500M price-fixing settlement

Claims submissions are now open for a $500M class-action settlement alleging Loblaws Companies, and its parent companies for price-fixing bread products.

20h ago

2:34
Driver charged in fatal crash into Richmond Hill daycare

A 70-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after crashing into a Richmond Hill daycare, claiming the life of a 1.5-year-old and injuring several other children and adults.

22h ago

1:08
Charlie Kirk fatal shooting: Police still searching for suspect

Utah police continue to search for the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of right-wing commentator and Trump ally Charlie Kirk, after he died from a gunshot wound while attending an event at a Utah college.

23h ago

1:53
Toddler dead, 6 children injured after vehicle drives into Richmond Hill daycare

An 18-month-old boy has died after a vehicle drove into the First Roots Early Education Academy. Several other toddlers and adult staff members were injured. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos